Sports College

DWU baseball lands four honorable mention all-GPAC picks

Regular-season and tournament champion Doane was well represented in the postseason awards.

4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-13.jpg
Dakota Wesleyan's Diego Jirau (19) watches a pitch come in high during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hastings Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM

MITCHELL — Four Dakota Wesleyan baseball players were recognized as honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections on Wednesday, as voted on by league coaches.

Troy Willhelm (senior, relief pitcher), Diego Jirau Jimenez (freshman, infielder), Seth Christiansen (junior, infielder) and Landon Ruesink (freshman, outfielder) were those honored by the conference. The Tigers were one of two teams, joined by Hastings, without a first or second-team honoree.

Joey Grabanski, of Concordia University (Neb.), was selected as the GPAC player of the year. Doane’s Aaron Forrest was named GPAC pitcher of the year, while coach Josh Oltmans earned coach of the year honors.

Doane won the GPAC regular-season title and followed through by taking down the conference tournament championship.

By Mitchell Republic
