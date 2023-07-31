As fall practice begins, DWU football boasts key returners on offense

MITCHELL — As Alex Kretzschmar inherits play-calling duties for the Dakota Wesleyan University football program this fall in his role as the new offensive coordinator, there's ground to be made up.

Last season, the Tigers averaged 17.9 points per game, which ranked ninth of 11 teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and 79th of 99 squads nationally in the NAIA. Fortunately for Kretzschmar, a second-year DWU assistant and former Dakota State offensive coordinator, he has plenty of returning weapons at his disposal.

Arguably the Tigers' two biggest playmakers from a year ago, fifth-year running back Jamin Arend and fifth-year wide receiver Kiel Nelson, are back. Both 2022 all-GPAC players, the two local talents will be heavily relied upon to produce.

Arend, a 2022 first-team all-conference player and Emery native, rushed for 1,201 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns, caught 33 passes for 189 yards, returned nine kicks for 234 yards and finished third in NAIA with 1,624 all-purpose yards last season.

With a lengthy career resume, Arend is considered one of the top running backs returning to the NAIA ranks this season.

“He doesn't fly under the radar anymore,” head coach Ross Cimpl said. “Everybody's aware of him. Everybody knows what he's capable of. Obviously, it takes linemen and tight ends and receivers blocking, but Jamin's a special guy, and a lot of things that we're going to do offensively, we're going to go through him.”

Complimenting Arend’s rushing attack is Nelson, the quarterback-turned-receiver who excelled in his first season as a wideout. The Mitchell native found instant success with the change last season, leading the team with 51 receptions for 711 yards and seven touchdowns to earn himself honorable mention all-conference status.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Nelson looks to make his final mark at DWU, exercising his fifth year of eligibility to produce on the field while also providing leadership for a receivers room full of returning producers that include Preston Medved, Cole Holden, Logan Feuerbach and Wyatt VenDenTop.

“(Nelson) is just one of those guys that has had a lot of experience, a lot of playing time in his time here,” Cimpl said.

Calling the signals

Both quarterbacks that took in-game snaps last season return. In his first year as the starter, redshirt junior Austin Lee played in nine games last season, going 123 of 215 passing for 1,309 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Dakota Wesleyan's Austin Lee takes a snap against Briar Cliff during an NAIA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Joe Quintal Field. Mitchell Republic file photo

Lee was “banged up” through the middle of the season and true freshman Connor Drake took over, starting four games and finishing 52 of 82 passing for 643 yards and two touchdowns. Having two quarterbacks with in-game experience provides two “anchors” for the offense, according to Cimpl.

Other quarterbacks on the roster are freshman Jed Jenson, a Rapid City native, and Braeden Wulf, a freshman from Lennox.

Big up front

A noticeable void on the offensive line is TJ Benton, the multi-year, all-conference left tackle who lifted the team’s rushing attack last season as a senior.

But when fall practice begins on Aug. 2, there will be plenty of returning starters and other game-experience guys vying for starting roles.

Cimpl expects growth from returning producers such as redshirt sophomore Andrew Kortemeyer, senior Jarien Montgomery, sophomore Trent Suckut, redshirt freshman Ethan Rogich and redshirt senior Parker Grotjohn. Redshirt sophomore Justin Becker, a White Lake product, will also transition from tight end to offensive line.

“There's a lot of returning guys in that mix, where last year most of those guys were new guys as freshmen or more inexperienced players,” Cimpl said.

