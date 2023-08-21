Defending national champions Northwestern lead preseason NAIA football poll

KANSAS CITY — The inaugural NAIA coaches top-25 football poll for the season was released Monday, Aug. 21, with Northwestern (Iowa) taking the No. 1 spot off its national championship season in 2022.

Northwestern got 17 of the 18 preseason first-place votes, while national runner-up Keiser (Fla.) was second and got the other top vote. Grand View (Iowa) was third, Morningside was fourth and Indiana Wesleyan was No. 5 to round out the top-five places.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has three preseason top-25 teams with Northwestern, Morningside and No. 25 Dordt.

The ranking was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the NAIA conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The GPAC's football schedule begins on Thursday, Aug. 24 with Jamestown heading to Valley City State. Seven GPAC teams are in action on Saturday, Aug. 26 including No. 4 Morningside traveling to No. 7 Benedictine for a non-conference game and Dakota Wesleyan hosting Dakota State.