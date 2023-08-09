Dakota Wesleyan volleyball slotted fifth in preseason GPAC coaches poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In what is expected to be a loaded Great Plains Athletic Conference again in 2023, the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team has been picked to finish fifth in the GPAC this season.

The league’s preseason poll was announced Wednesday, Aug. 8, with Jamestown as the preseason favorite. The Jimmies won the national title in 2022 with a 37-2 record, claiming the conference regular-season and tournament titles. A GPAC team has played in the national championship match in four of the last seven seasons.

First-place votes were split among four teams, with Jamestown getting five of the 12 and 101 overall points. Concordia was second with 99 points and three first-place votes, followed by Northwestern with 95 points and three first-place votes and Midland in fourth at 88 points and a first-place vote. DWU was fifth with 70 poll points, while the College of Saint Mary was sixth with 67 points.

DWU finished fifth in the GPAC regular season in 2022 and with a 25-8 record overall, and the Tigers were one of seven teams to be among the last 24 teams in the NAIA national tournament. The Tigers made school history by qualifying for the national tournament for a second consecutive season and reaching the national quarterfinals for the first time before falling to Midland in the quarterfinals.

The 2023 prediction is the highest preseason poll selection for Dakota Wesleyan volleyball in coach Lindsay Wilber’s tenure as head coach. The Tigers lost four all-GPAC selections from 2022 but bring back three-time All-American middle blocker Ady Dwight and all-GPAC honorable mention defensive specialist Tya Weideman for their senior seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

DWU’s regular season begins on Aug. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida with four matches over two days. The Tigers are set for 13 road or neutral-site games before their home opener is Wednesday, Sept. 6 against Dordt.

2023 GPAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll:

Teams listed by vote totals, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Jamestown 101 (5)

2. Concordia 99 (3)

3. Northwestern 95 (3)

4. Midland 88 (1)

5. Dakota Wesleyan 70

ADVERTISEMENT

6. College of Saint Mary 67

7. Hastings 58

8. Dordt 48

9. Morningside 36

10. Doane 25

11. Mount Marty 21

12. Briar Cliff 18