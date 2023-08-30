6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball picks up five-set win at Dakota State

DWU closed the match with a 6-0 run, capping a contest with 13 ties and eight lead changes.

By Mitchell Republic
August 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM

MADISON, S.D. — For the third consecutive meeting, No. 13-ranked Dakota Wesleyan edged Dakota State in a five-set match on Tuesday night at the DSU Fieldhouse. Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-12.

DWU was leading 9-3 in the fifth set until DSU rallied back after a 9-0 run to lead 12-9. DWU closed the match with a 6-0 run, capping a contest with 13 ties and eight lead changes.

DWU (5-4) finished with a .266 hitting night, including hitting .342 in the third set. Ady Dwight had 23 kills for DWU, one of four Tigers to have double-digit kills, joined by Abby Brunsing with 19 kills, Lizzie Tyler with 12 and Emily Dale with 11.

Kayleigh Hybertson had a career-high 63 assists, with Tyler posting a match-best 32 digs. Tya Weideman had 27 digs and Callie Slagter had 17 digs and Carlee Laubach tallied 12 digs.

Dakota State (3-3) had 25 kills from Sydney Schell and 12 kills from Hailey Wathen. Maddi Langerock had 25 assists and Kate VanRooyan had 25 digs for the Trojans.

DWU (5-4) is in action at the Bellevue University Classic on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, starting with Grand View (Iowa) at 2 p.m. and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
