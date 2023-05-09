Dakota Wesleyan softball's McKinnely Mull, Alyssa Burke tabbed for all-GPAC first team

MITCHELL — A trio of Dakota Wesleyan softball players garnered all-Great Plains Athletic Conference recognition on Tuesday, as voted on by league coaches.

McKinnely Mull and Alyssa Burke landed on the all-conference first team for the Tigers, while Peyton Bagley was named to the second team.

Mull, a sophomore infielder, set the DWU program record for single-season home runs with 12 (ranking third in the GPAC), with a .397 batting average (fifth), .446 on-base percentage and .787 slugging percentage. It was Mull’s second all-GPAC nod, following second-team honors as a freshman last season.

Burke, a junior outfielder and Rapid City native, made a repeat appearance on the GPAC’s top honor team. With a batting average of .361 and an on-base percentage of .397, Burke also ranked fourth in the conference with 21 steals, running her career total to 52.

Bagley, a sophomore from Rapid City, posted a batting average of .387, an on-base percentage of .433 and a slugging percentage of .710. She had 48 hits on the season, with 21 going for extra bases, including seven triples and six home runs, helping to notch a team-high 37 RBIs (eighth in the GPAC).

Northwestern’s Gwen Mikkelsen earned GPAC player of the year honors, while Red Raiders’ coach Shane Bouman was named coach of the year. Abby Kraemer, of Dordt, was awarded the conference’s pitcher of the year.

DWU finished the season at 9-32 overall and 4-18 in the GPAC and missed the conference postseason. Northwestern won the conference’s regular-season title, with Midland winning the postseason tournament.