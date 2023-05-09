99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Dakota Wesleyan softball's McKinnely Mull, Alyssa Burke tabbed for all-GPAC first team

The Tigers' Peyton Bagley was also named to the all-conference second team.

041823.DWUsoftball9.JPG
Dakota Wesleyan's Alyssa Burke (21) looks to round third base during a Great Plains Athletic Conference contest against Jamestown on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at McWhirter Field.
Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
May 09, 2023 at 5:41 PM

MITCHELL — A trio of Dakota Wesleyan softball players garnered all-Great Plains Athletic Conference recognition on Tuesday, as voted on by league coaches.

McKinnely Mull and Alyssa Burke landed on the all-conference first team for the Tigers, while Peyton Bagley was named to the second team.

Mull, a sophomore infielder, set the DWU program record for single-season home runs with 12 (ranking third in the GPAC), with a .397 batting average (fifth), .446 on-base percentage and .787 slugging percentage. It was Mull’s second all-GPAC nod, following second-team honors as a freshman last season.

Burke, a junior outfielder and Rapid City native, made a repeat appearance on the GPAC’s top honor team. With a batting average of .361 and an on-base percentage of .397, Burke also ranked fourth in the conference with 21 steals, running her career total to 52.

Bagley, a sophomore from Rapid City, posted a batting average of .387, an on-base percentage of .433 and a slugging percentage of .710. She had 48 hits on the season, with 21 going for extra bases, including seven triples and six home runs, helping to notch a team-high 37 RBIs (eighth in the GPAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern’s Gwen Mikkelsen earned GPAC player of the year honors, while Red Raiders’ coach Shane Bouman was named coach of the year. Abby Kraemer, of Dordt, was awarded the conference’s pitcher of the year.

DWU finished the season at 9-32 overall and 4-18 in the GPAC and missed the conference postseason. Northwestern won the conference’s regular-season title, with Midland winning the postseason tournament.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
010823.S.FF.MSUMwbball.Jens2
College
Kolpack: Finding a Summit League replacement for Western Illinois looking bleak
May 15, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
stock general art USD mascot.jpg
College
Jacy Pulse helps USD women to second-place finish at Summit League track and field championships
May 14, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
100122.SDSUFOOTBALL2.JPG
College
Western Illinois leaving Summit League, Missouri Valley Football Conference for Ohio Valley
May 12, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher