Dakota Wesleyan rolls out updated throwback-minded 'Wesley' logo

MITCHELL -- If you're a Dakota Wesleyan fan, you'll be seeing more of Wesley the Tiger this season.

And after a recent update, the hat-wearing feline has never looked better.

DWU announced on Monday, July 24 that it is rolling out a 'Vintage Wesley" logo to be used starting with the 2023-24 athletic seasons.

Dakota Wesleyan University has unveiled an updated logo of 'Wesley the Tiger' to be used on throwback uniforms and merchandise. Courtesy of Dakota Wesleyan University

The logo, which includes a Tiger head with a small striped hat, has been around college sports with teams with Tiger mascots, including Clemson, Auburn, LSU and Missouri. DWU has used the logo in various manners since the 1960s, and updated the new Wesley graphic with "DWU" on the hat to match its other wordmarks, with the tiger head split between gray and white colors. Wesley is the formal name of DWU's mascot that is frequently seen alongside the university's cheerleading squads.

DWU's regular athletic logo, a large Tiger head image updated in 2016, will remain the primary image connected with the teams and the uniforms.

DWU Sports Information Director Beau Priegnitz told the Mitchell Republic on Monday that the logo will appear on some special athletic uniforms. The goal is to use the logo on a limited basis, geared toward special occasions such as DWU's Homecoming celebration Blue and White Days or throwback-minded games, he said.

Mongoose Sports, based in Pueblo, Colorado, designed this updated logo, as it did with DWU's overall athletic logo imagery in 2016. Among others, it has also designed the current athletic logos at Creighton and South Dakota State, and also for DWU's conference, the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

A progression image from Dakota Wesleyan University shows how the 'Wesley the Tiger' logo has progressed over the years, with the updated logo for use in 2023-24 at right. Dakota Weslyean University images

DWU Athletic Director Jon Hart said in an announcement that the updated logo is an alternative way to promote the Tiger identity and mascot, while paying tribute to the university's history, honoring multiple eras of DWU.

“We have heard overwhelming feedback from students, alumni and fans over the years about formally using this logo, so we are very excited to officially unveil this," Hart said.

The university will begin selling merchandise with the logo on July 31 at the campus store at the McGovern Library.