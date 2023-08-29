Dakota Wesleyan home football game with Hastings moved up to 11 a.m. Saturday

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan's home football game with Hastings College on Saturday, Sept. 2 has been moved up two hours due to expected hot conditions.

The Tigers and Broncos will now play at 11 a.m. at Joe Quintal Field, rather than the traditional 1 p.m. start time.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday calls for sunny and hot conditions and a high of 98 degrees.

The game is the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers (1-0) are coming off a 23-13 win over Dakota State, while Hastings won 37-31 in overtime on the road at Peru State on Aug. 26.