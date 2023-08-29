6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Dakota Wesleyan home football game with Hastings moved up to 11 a.m. Saturday

Hot conditions are expected on Saturday, precipitating the move up in start time

dwu_logo_football_general.jpg
Dakota Wesleyan University football (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 5:14 PM

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan's home football game with Hastings College on Saturday, Sept. 2 has been moved up two hours due to expected hot conditions.

The Tigers and Broncos will now play at 11 a.m. at Joe Quintal Field, rather than the traditional 1 p.m. start time.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday calls for sunny and hot conditions and a high of 98 degrees.

The game is the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers (1-0) are coming off a 23-13 win over Dakota State, while Hastings won 37-31 in overtime on the road at Peru State on Aug. 26.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DWU_FLAG.JPG
College
DWU men's soccer freshman Korbinian Rieder named GPAC offensive player of the week
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hands the ball off to running back Mohamed Ibrahim against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers football vs. Nebraska: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge
2h ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
South Dakota football players on Aug. 9, 2023
College
What to know about South Dakota at Missouri
5h ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050823-isaac-erbes.JPG
College
VIDEO: Previewing the FCS college football season for SDSU, USD
20h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-28-23NewHighSchoolProgress-2.jpg
News
Mitchell Board of Education approves final high school rebid item
22h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Mitchell City Hall 5.jpg
Local
Changes to subsidy funding process will provide Mitchell City Council a public review of nonprofits' requests
21h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
8-26-23CollegeFootballDakotaStatevsDWU-34.jpg
Members Only
College
Interception, rivalry win represents big payoff for Adam DeJong, DWU veterans
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson