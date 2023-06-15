Catching up with former area athletes: Price helps Roadrunners claim junior college national title

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Mitchell High School graduate Ethan Price was a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national championship baseball squad for 2023 playing for the Rowan College of South Jersey Gloucester Roadrunners.

Ethan Price Courtesy photo

The school, located in Gloucester, New Jersey, finished the season at 52-5, earning the school’s eighth national championship in NJCAA Division III and first since 2013. The championship came on June 1 winning 15-7 over Dallas-Eastfield (Texas) in Greeneville, Tennessee.

RCSJ won 19 games in a row to end the season, with the team hitting .403 as a team and striking out nearly 500 batters as a team. The Roadrunners were also 29-0 in conference games during the season.

Price, a freshman left-hander, made 12 pitching appearances, with one start on the mound for the season. He finished the season with a 1-4 record with a pair of saves, throwing 22 innings with a 5.73 earned-run average and striking out 17 batters.

Mock proves key part of Augie women’s golf run to NCAA championships

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana sophomore and Mitchell High School grad Masy Mock proved an integral part of the Vikings’ run to the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships.

Masy Mock Augustana University Athletics

A fixture in the lineup, Mock finished 13th at the NSIC championship with 239 strokes over the three-round event, helping Augie to first place. At the NCAA regional tournament, Mock tied for 10th with a 222, shooting a 71 on Day 1, a 77 on Day 2 and a 74 on Day 3.

The Vikings placed 16th at the NCAA championships in Eureka, Missouri, and Mock tied for 94th at the event with a 247, highlighted by a 4-over-par 76 on the first day. For the season, Mock was third on the Vikings' roster in scoring average with a 78.81 strokes per 18 holes, playing all 26 rounds the team played. The 71 on the opening day of the NCAA regionals marked a season-best round, while Mock finished with two top-five finishes and four top-10s.

Mock also concluded the season as a member of the NSIC all-academic Team of Excellence, which is awarded to students with a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher. Mock majors in communication disorders and Spanish at Augustana.

Former Beavers Hallman, Slaba named to all-Summit League team in 4x400

Thailan Hallman South Dakota State University Athletics

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A pair of Hanson graduates, Reggie Slaba and Thailan Hallman, put on a solid showing at the Summit League Outdoor Championships for South Dakota State.

Hallman’s time of 48.08 in the 400-meter dash was second in the prelims, and he took fourth in the event after improving his time to 47.93 seconds in the finals.

Reggie Slaba South Dakota State University Athletics

Slaba finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.01 seconds, while both former Beavers were a part of the 4x400 relay team that took second at 3:13.76.

The Jackrabbit men took second at the Summit League outdoor championships, and Slaba and Hallaman were named to the all-Summit League team for their efforts in the 4x400 relay.

Schroeder earns All-American honors at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A graduate of Freeman Academy, Thaniel Schroeder had a standout senior season for the Dordt track and field team.

Dordt's Thaniel Schroeder

Schroeder took seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships with a time of 9:17.34, helping the Defenders to a fifth-place team finish. He was also a part of Dordt’s distance medley team that set the NAIA record with a time of 10:03.35 in the final day of the Drake Relays.

The efforts helped Dordt earn the Jack Hazen Men's Program of the Year award by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA). The 2022-23 athletic year is the first time the Defenders earned the top NAIA honor, which is scored based on points earned at the national cross country, indoor track and outdoor track championships.

The Defenders accounted for nine points and finished in the top five at all three NAIA Championships, highlighted by a national title in cross country in the fall, which Schroeder was a part of.