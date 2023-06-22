Catching up with former area athletes: Northern's Wyatt Turnquist scores Academic All-America honor

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Northern State University wrestler Wyatt Turnquist, a native of Winner, has been named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators organization among at-large sports.

Turnquist was selected to the NCAA Division II third team, and is the 28th Wolves athlete to receive the honor in school history. The at-large honor recognizes student-athletes in the sports of golf, lacrosse, wrestling, hockey, fencing, gymnastics, skiing, water polo and volleyball.

Turnquist went 25-4 overall in 2022-23, earning the first NCAA All-American honors of his career. He placed third at the NCAA national championships and added NSIC all-conference first team and National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-America honors to his season accolades. He led the team in wins and was the program's most valuable wrestler award winner for 2023.

The Winner product holds a 3.7 GPA as a member of the Millicent Atkins School of Education and is studying elementary education. He is just the second Northern State wrestler in program history to earn the award, following 2017 honoree Joe Gomez. As a senior academically in 2022-23, Turnquist is set to return to the Wolves in 2023-24, which will be his graduate-level season.

Peters climbs SDSU pole vault charts

BROOKINGS — Wagner High School alumnus Jaden Peters completed a successful sophomore pole vault season for the South Dakota State University track and field team in 2023.

Jaden Peters South Dakota State University photo

Peters finished with a career-best 16 feet, 4.5 inches at the Summit League outdoor championships, finishing in sixth place overall in the meet at North Dakota State University. The mark ranked second-best on the Jackrabbit roster for the 2023 season, finishing only behind teammate Matthew Katz, whose best jump was 16 feet, 5.5 inches.

Peters finished with three top-three finishes in outdoor meets in 2023, and he surpassed his freshman outdoor season best in 2022, which was 16 feet.

Peters was a ninth-place finisher in the indoor season at the Summit League championships with a top leap of 16 feet, 2 inches. Prior to his college career, Peters set the South Dakota boys high school pole vault record in 2021 with a top vault of 16 feet, 1.5 inches.

Risseeuw, Kizer scored top Jacks, Summit finishes

BROOKINGS — A pair of area standouts led the South Dakota State University women’s track and field teams in their respective events during the track season.

Savannah Risseeuw South Dakota State University athletics photo

Plankinton native Savannah Risseeuw had a successful season in the hurdles events for the South Dakota State University women’s track team, with a pair of top-eight finishes in the Summit League championships in the 2023 calendar year.

Risseeuw, a junior, closed the season with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in the Summit League championships on May 11-13 in a time of 1:02.67. She was also the team leader in the 100-meter hurdles during the season with a top time of 14.02 seconds.

At the conclusion of the winter season, she was also fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.56 seconds, which was a personal-best in that event.

Madison Kizer South Dakota State University athletics photo

In the high jump, Howard product Madison Kizer finished the season in third place at the Summit championship competition with a leap of 5 feet, 7.25 inches.

The sophomore led the Jackrabbits in that event in the outdoor season. Kizer won a meet at NDSU on May 5 at the same height and won the Mount Marty Twilight meet on April 26 with a jump of 5 feet, 7 inches.

In the indoor season, Kizer was fourth in the Summit League championships with a top mark of 5 feet, 7.25 inches. Her career-best jump is 5 feet, 8.75 inches from the indoor season in December 2022.

Voigt closes strong run for Cougars

University of Sioux Falls' Aaron Voigt Courtesy photo

SIOUX FALLS — Aaron Voigt, a native of Gregory, finished his University of Sioux Falls running career with high marks at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in May.

Voigt finished with a personal-best time of 9:26.42 in the 2023 conference championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, which was good for a fifth-place finish. He also had a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 14:45.90, finishing in seventh place.

For the outdoor season, Voigt finished with five top-10 finishes and he was also part of a sixth-place finish at the NSIC indoor championship in the distance medley relays.