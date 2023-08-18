Augie Access gives students with intellectual, developmental disabilities a real college experience

SIOUX FALLS — Classes at Augustana University start on Aug. 31, and Makena Schultz is excited to kick off her school year off strong.

Well, as excited as she can be for an 8 a.m. history class.

As a student with autism, sensory overload and sensory delay, Schultz gets to move into her dorm room at A.J. Bergsaker Hall a week before the general student population moves in, to avoid the overwhelming sensory situation of hundreds of college students moving in at once.

Schultz is participating in Augie Access, a nine-year-old program that each year gives up to 22 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to live in Augustana University dorms, take classes, and integrate with the study body.

"What we're really trying to do is be like a stepping stone," Jessica Lamb, director of Augie Access, said of the program. "Students can have the opportunity to access post secondary education and decide if that's something they want to do further."

This year, 21 students will be coming to Augustana to start their post-secondary education.

While a typical four-year academic career is an option for Augie Access students, it's not the only option. Lamb said the program allows students to gain credits for taking matriculated classes to other universities to complete their degree.

Two-thirds of the courses Augie Access students take are catalog courses offered to all students as general education. The seven other courses students are required to take center around helping students develop employment skills.

Schultz will be taking three of those matriculated classes this semester, including American Presidency (at 8 a.m.), Contemporary Society and Adolescent Education.

Schultz said she recommends this program to students with differing abilities as a great way to experience college life and to make friends.

"They would get to know people and they would experience college life, like me," Schultz said.

Being integrated in every aspect of college life is what this program is all about, Lamb said. Schultz herself found her group of friends during her freshman year. First through someone she recognized from high school, who introduced her to her friends, and so on, Schultz said.

Schultz, whose academic interests include education and psychology, said she isn't quite sure what she wants to do after she graduates, but she is looking forward to the internship opportunities the program has to offer, and that she would love to try a stocking job in a Hyvee or other grocery store someday.

Augie Access was the result of a grant approved from the South Dakota Council on Developmental Disabilities in 2015.

On Aug. 1, the council approved the appropriation of federal funds for a number of grants for projects like Augie Access that several South Dakota-based organizations see as meeting those standards of empowerment set by those parents and their children

“Significant gaps in educational and employment outcomes between YWD and youth without disabilities ages 14 to 24 persist,” Carla Miller, executive director of SD Parent Connection, said in the abstract of her organization's application. “Early preparation and planning are essential for YWD to successfully transition from high school to post-secondary education, competitive employment and community living/integration.”

The South Dakota Council on Developmental Disabilities is responsible for approving grants for programs and initiatives for supporting people with disabilities and their families. The council gets its funding from the Administration for Community Living, a federal agency, and appropriates that money as grants for local programs and initiatives across the state.

This year, one of those grants resulted in the Augie Access Experience Camp , an event that organizers pitched to the council as a way to help soon-to-graduate high school students with disabilities explore opportunities for post-secondary education on Augustana University’s campus.

It's not just the individuals themselves the programs are being targeted at. Carrie Geppert, an intervention and support specialist with the Department of Human Services, said that further funding for the state’s communities of practice program was necessary to help the families of people with disabilities build skills and advocate for themselves.

A 2019 American Community Survey found that 52% of people with a disability, and 46% of people with a cognitive disability work in the state of South Dakota.

About 24% of adults living in South Dakota are living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The state spends about $2.2 billion per year on disability healthcare costs, amounting to up to 31% of its healthcare budget, according to data gathered by the Disability and Health Data System , which is managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The list of programs whose grant proposals were approved are on the State of South Dakota's Boards and Commissions website.