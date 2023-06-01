Auburn and Baylor line up latest game at Sanford Pentagon to open college basketball season on Nov. 7

SIOUX FALLS — The Division I men's college basketball season will open on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Sanford Pentagon, with power conference foes Auburn and Baylor battling in Sioux Falls.

Ticket information and a game time will be announced later.

Auburn, of the Southeastern Conference, was 21-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season and advanced to the Final Four in 2019. The Tigers have never played a game in South Dakota.

The Bears, from the Big 12, also made the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA tournament and defeated Gonzaga 64-63 on Dec. 2, 2022, in a game at the Sanford Pentagon.

Auburn versus Baylor is the third NCAA Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Nebraska will take on Oregon State on Nov. 18, and Oregon will face Syracuse on Dec. 17.

“Bringing national champions and Final Four contenders to the Pentagon is the set standard, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, CEO of Complete Sports Management, which is the organizing body that helps line up many of the college games at the Pentagon.