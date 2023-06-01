99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Auburn and Baylor line up latest game at Sanford Pentagon to open college basketball season on Nov. 7

The game is the third NCAA Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon.

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Gonzaga
Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon on Dec 2, 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Steven Branscombe / USA Today Sports
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 4:15 PM

SIOUX FALLS — The Division I men's college basketball season will open on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Sanford Pentagon, with power conference foes Auburn and Baylor battling in Sioux Falls.

Ticket information and a game time will be announced later.

Auburn, of the Southeastern Conference, was 21-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season and advanced to the Final Four in 2019. The Tigers have never played a game in South Dakota.

The Bears, from the Big 12, also made the Round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA tournament and defeated Gonzaga 64-63 on Dec. 2, 2022, in a game at the Sanford Pentagon.

Auburn versus Baylor is the third NCAA Division I men’s basketball game announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Nebraska will take on Oregon State on Nov. 18, and Oregon will face Syracuse on Dec. 17.

“Bringing national champions and Final Four contenders to the Pentagon is the set standard, and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, CEO of Complete Sports Management, which is the organizing body that helps line up many of the college games at the Pentagon.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
