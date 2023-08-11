After three wins in 2022, Bob Nielson and USD football are adamant this season will be different

VERMILLION — There’s a sense of conviction within the South Dakota football program that the upcoming season will be different than last year’s 3-8 debacle.

Perhaps it’s spurred by a rejuvenation that fall camp often brings. Or maybe it’s because of an expectation that this year’s schedule sets up more favorably.

Ask head coach Bob Nielson, however, and he’ll chalk it up to his personnel.

“The depth of leadership we've got on our football team this year is different," Nielson told reporters at a media day press conference this week. And as a result of that, our team's desire to win, their melting together has also been different.”

There is no shortage of returning production on the Coyotes roster, particularly in offensive skill positions and in the linebacker room.

Quarterback Aidan Bouman, who overtook Carson Camp’s starting job during last season’s game against Southern Illinois, returns to guide the offense under new coordinator Josh Davis.

A trio of Phil Steele preseason FCS All-American defensive players are back in junior cornerback Myles Haren, and senior linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen.

Add junior running back Travis Theis, an ever-steady presence in the backfield, and senior offensive lineman Isaac Erbes, who has started every game for USD the past four seasons, and it rounds out the six captains.

Those are six players who experienced last season’s failures, and are determined to change course.

“Obviously we didn’t do great last year. That’s something we want to change this year,” Hillis said. “That’s why we’ve been working hard every day, all winter, summer and now into fall practices. We’re just hungry.”

“We've come back with a better mindset,” Haren said.

Nielson pointed towards January and February as a turning point, where he thought his team was dialed-in to the lifting cycles. He lauded his team’s effort in spring ball, where the offense dove into Davis’ playbook. Based on the physicality he’s seen in fall practices, Nielson believes the team got stronger in the summer.

And he credits it to the litany of upper-class leaders who have motivated the team as a whole.

“There's a lot of passion on this football team right now, which I'm really excited about,” Nielson said. “And maybe you say, wow, that's kind of weird coming off the year that we had, but I think that also tells you something about the character of the guys that we've got right now.

“I can go to every position group and find someone I can say, hey, that guy's a guy that does a great job, not just leading his position group but as a leader for that side of the football or that part of our team.”

Due to the pandemic and injuries, there are a handful of players who have been in Vermillion for nearly as long as Nielson, whose first season as USD's head coach was 2016.

Graduate student and starting linebacker Jonathan Joanis has been on campus since his redshirt year in 2017. Senior Brendan Webb, who was moved from the defensive line to a hybrid spot Nielson calls the “rush backer position” this offseason, has been on the team since 2018. Hillis and Theis have been in Vermillion since 2019.

Each is incremental in building the team’s culture. And they did so this summer, through wiffle ball tournament inside of the Dakotadome, and player-led workouts.

The way Nielson sees it, a combination of veteran leadership and a sense of urgency in the offseason is going to help change the outcome this season, which begins at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Missouri.

And it appears the team has bought into the premise.

"I like to call myself a true Yote," Theis said. "I think there are a lot of true Yotes in this program. And those people are the reason that I've stayed here and continue to play for this program and do what we do."

