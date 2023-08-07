Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

College wrestler Tyson Lien makes room for Wessington Springs amateur baseball in busy schedule

Lien, a Huron native, played for the Wessington Springs amateur baseball team this summer for the first time.

080523 WS Larchwood Tyson Lien.JPG
Wessington Springs' Tyson Lien takes a swing at a pitch during the Class B state amateur baseball tournament first round on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Drake Field.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:24 PM

MITCHELL — Not many people balance college wrestling, a construction job and amateur baseball all at the same time.

But Tyson Lien likes a challenge.

Lien, a Huron native, played for the Wessington Springs amateur baseball team this summer for the first time. But the 20-year-old also has had to dedicate his time toward his primary athletic venture as a Northern State University wrestler. He said he was looking forward to playing amateur baseball this season because the sport has always been a passion.

“It’s fun because I always loved baseball when I was playing,” Lien said. “It didn’t really lead to anything with playing in college and I chose to do wrestling, so it’s fun to keep playing around and getting to be with the guys.”

And while South Dakota amateur baseball has seen active college cross-sport players before, wrestling is not usually one of those sports. His rationale for playing is a simple and wise one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won’t have this body working this well forever, so I figured this is my time to do both,” he said with a smile.

080523 WS Larchwood Tyson Lien2 Austin Olson.JPG
Wessington Springs' Tyson Lien celebrates a base hit with first-base coach Austin Olson during the Class B state amateur baseball tournament first round on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Drake Field.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Lien, a two-time state wrestling champion for the Tigers in 2020 and 2021, was a regular in the Huron baseball program and played in 2022 as a “super-senior,” as he called it, getting one more postgraduate season with the Tigers.

In recent years, he’s umpired some baseball games in Wessington Springs, which is where the Owls dropped the hints that they’d love for him to join aboard and play.

This upcoming season will be his third year wrestling for the Wolves, wrestling between 174 and 184 pounds in 2022-23. Along with his wrestling roommates, Lien gets up around 5:15 a.m. each day in order to be at wrestling workouts by 6 a.m. Those finish early enough to allow him to get to the construction job site in Aberdeen in his free time over the summer, taking on carpentry projects and re-shingling and re-siding houses.

“My boss is pretty good about letting me get off work when it lines up with baseball, and I get on the road when I have to,” Lien said.

080623 Parkston Mudcats Dan Bonte.JPG
Mitchell to play host to 91th annual Class B State Amateur Baseball tourney
Aug 2, 2022

The Huron area represents a hole on the state’s amateur baseball map, without a team of its own. Wessington Springs is the closest Class B team, while Redfield and Miller are both within 50 miles, as well. His Huron baseball teammate Parker Dejean is also on the Owls, taking on a key role pitching and on offense.

Lien played catcher and hit third in the Owls’ lineup in a 10-0 first-round loss to Larchwood, Iowa, on Saturday. Given his crowded schedule, Lien was able to play in about half of the games for the Owls during the season, hitting .435 and driving three runs and scoring eight runs.

“I like it a lot. We’re pretty competitive when we have everyone here,” Lien said. “It’s a good time, and I’m just happy I get to keep playing baseball.”

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
080623.Tabor1.JPG
Members Only
Sports
Tabor dashes defending champion Mudcats' hopes for three-peat with walk-off win
17h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
A look at the 2023 Class B amateur baseball tournament round of 16
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
080623 Parkston Mudcats Dan Bonte.JPG
Sports
Walks haunt Parkston Mudcats in opening-round defeat at the hands of Dell Rapids PBR
1d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
emery 2.JPG
Sports
Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
6d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
080423.N.DR.MTCBECKVET1alt1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell Tech grad Beck receives 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
canova 1.JPG
Prep
Canova romps over Elkton, begins amateur tournament on the right note
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson