College wrestler Tyson Lien makes room for Wessington Springs amateur baseball in busy schedule

MITCHELL — Not many people balance college wrestling, a construction job and amateur baseball all at the same time.

But Tyson Lien likes a challenge.

Lien, a Huron native, played for the Wessington Springs amateur baseball team this summer for the first time. But the 20-year-old also has had to dedicate his time toward his primary athletic venture as a Northern State University wrestler. He said he was looking forward to playing amateur baseball this season because the sport has always been a passion.

“It’s fun because I always loved baseball when I was playing,” Lien said. “It didn’t really lead to anything with playing in college and I chose to do wrestling, so it’s fun to keep playing around and getting to be with the guys.”

And while South Dakota amateur baseball has seen active college cross-sport players before, wrestling is not usually one of those sports. His rationale for playing is a simple and wise one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won’t have this body working this well forever, so I figured this is my time to do both,” he said with a smile.

Wessington Springs' Tyson Lien celebrates a base hit with first-base coach Austin Olson during the Class B state amateur baseball tournament first round on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Drake Field. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Lien, a two-time state wrestling champion for the Tigers in 2020 and 2021, was a regular in the Huron baseball program and played in 2022 as a “super-senior,” as he called it, getting one more postgraduate season with the Tigers.

In recent years, he’s umpired some baseball games in Wessington Springs, which is where the Owls dropped the hints that they’d love for him to join aboard and play.

This upcoming season will be his third year wrestling for the Wolves, wrestling between 174 and 184 pounds in 2022-23. Along with his wrestling roommates, Lien gets up around 5:15 a.m. each day in order to be at wrestling workouts by 6 a.m. Those finish early enough to allow him to get to the construction job site in Aberdeen in his free time over the summer, taking on carpentry projects and re-shingling and re-siding houses.

“My boss is pretty good about letting me get off work when it lines up with baseball, and I get on the road when I have to,” Lien said.

The Huron area represents a hole on the state’s amateur baseball map, without a team of its own. Wessington Springs is the closest Class B team, while Redfield and Miller are both within 50 miles, as well. His Huron baseball teammate Parker Dejean is also on the Owls, taking on a key role pitching and on offense.

Lien played catcher and hit third in the Owls’ lineup in a 10-0 first-round loss to Larchwood, Iowa, on Saturday. Given his crowded schedule, Lien was able to play in about half of the games for the Owls during the season, hitting .435 and driving three runs and scoring eight runs.

“I like it a lot. We’re pretty competitive when we have everyone here,” Lien said. “It’s a good time, and I’m just happy I get to keep playing baseball.”