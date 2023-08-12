Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Class A amateur roundup: Sioux Falls Brewers clinch title game spot

Four teams, including the defending state champion, remain in the Class A bracket.

081122 Brewers Renner 7 shortstop.JPG
Sioux Falls Brewers' shortstop Sam Baier makes a throw across the diamond during a Class A state amateur baseball tournament game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 7:07 PM

MITCHELL —The Sioux Falls Brewers will play in the Class A state amateur baseball championship game for the first time since 2020 on the strength of a 10-8 winner’s bracket semifinal win over the Renner Monarchs on Friday at Cadwell Park.

The Brewers will play at noon Sunday in the winner-take-all championship game against an opponent to be determined. Renner will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game against the winner of Brookings and the Sioux Falls Squirrels, which will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in a preceding contest.

The Brewers’ James Borges had a three-run home run in the eighth inning as part of a four-run frame to put the Brewers back in front 10-7. The Brewers led 5-0 after four innings, only to see the Monarchs respond with seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings for a 7-5 lead. The game had 29 combined hits and 19 combined strikeouts.

081122 Brewers Renner 24.JPG
The Sioux Falls Brewers' Drue Soukup connects with a pitch during a Class A state amateur baseball tournament game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Sam Baier had three hits and scored three times, while T.J. Miller had four hits and drove in two runs. Josh Kunzmann also had three hits for the Brewers, which won the 2019 and 2020 Class A titles.

Bryce Ahrendt earned the win in relief for the Brewers, throwing 3 2/3 innings with six hits and three runs allowed and striking out three. Jeremiah Mauch started and tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) and striking out 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renner had four hits from Mitch Stroh, driving in a pair of runs, while Tyler Peyton had two hits and three RBIs, and Maddux Baggs had three hits for the Monarchs. Peyton was chased early as the starting pitcher, throwing 3 2/3 innings allowing eight hits, five runs and striking out three but took a no decision in the final box score. Josh Baumgart took the loss with three innings pitched, three hits and four runs allowed, striking out three.

Other Class A elimination results from Friday:

Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 7, Aberdeen 2: The defending state champions in Class A stayed alive by building a 7-0 lead through six innings. For the Flying Squirrels, Jon Wilhelmsen (a Baltic pickup player) and Jack Simonsen each had home runs, with Wilhelmsen scoring three times, picking up three hits and driving in two runs, and Jaden Holzer also drove in a pair of runs. Sioux Falls’ Seth Peterson allowed 11 hits but only two runs and struck out four in a complete-game effort. Chad Ellingson pitched a complete game, allowing 11 hits and seven runs, while striking out three for Aberdeen.

081123 Squirrels Circus 1 5.JPG
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrel infielder Zach Dibble turns a double play at second base during a Class A state amateur baseball tournament game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Drake Field.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Brookings 4, Yankton 2: The Cubs scored four times in the first inning and made that hold up for an elimination game win over the Tappers at Drake Field. Jake Ammann earned the win in relief with 3 1/3 innings and two hits allowed, while JaColby Anderson picked up the ninth-inning save. Chase McDaniel had two doubles, while Henry Hammrich drove in a pair of runs for Brookings. Yankton had two hits each from Joe Gokie and Will Rauch, while Kieren Luellman took the loss on the hill, despite six innings pitched, four hits and three earned runs allowed.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
What To Read Next
SF Little League logo.jpg
Sports
Sioux Falls team's quest for return to Little League World Series ends in regional finals
5h ago
 · 
By  Trent Springer / For Sioux Falls Live
081023.WinnerColome1.JPG
Members Only
Sports
Broncs rally past Winner/Colome for spot in Class B amateur semifinals
21h ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
081023 Tabor LN Chase Kortan2.JPG
Sports
Tabor juggles pitchers perfectly, holds off Lakers for Class B amateur semifinal berth
23h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
4d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
072623-logan-storley-2.jpeg
Sports
After title bout loss, Webster's Logan Storley to headline Bellator 298 Friday at the Pentagon
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
4d ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight