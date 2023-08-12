Class A amateur roundup: Sioux Falls Brewers clinch title game spot

MITCHELL —The Sioux Falls Brewers will play in the Class A state amateur baseball championship game for the first time since 2020 on the strength of a 10-8 winner’s bracket semifinal win over the Renner Monarchs on Friday at Cadwell Park.

The Brewers will play at noon Sunday in the winner-take-all championship game against an opponent to be determined. Renner will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game against the winner of Brookings and the Sioux Falls Squirrels, which will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in a preceding contest.

The Brewers’ James Borges had a three-run home run in the eighth inning as part of a four-run frame to put the Brewers back in front 10-7. The Brewers led 5-0 after four innings, only to see the Monarchs respond with seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings for a 7-5 lead. The game had 29 combined hits and 19 combined strikeouts.

The Sioux Falls Brewers' Drue Soukup connects with a pitch during a Class A state amateur baseball tournament game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Sam Baier had three hits and scored three times, while T.J. Miller had four hits and drove in two runs. Josh Kunzmann also had three hits for the Brewers, which won the 2019 and 2020 Class A titles.

Bryce Ahrendt earned the win in relief for the Brewers, throwing 3 2/3 innings with six hits and three runs allowed and striking out three. Jeremiah Mauch started and tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) and striking out 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renner had four hits from Mitch Stroh, driving in a pair of runs, while Tyler Peyton had two hits and three RBIs, and Maddux Baggs had three hits for the Monarchs. Peyton was chased early as the starting pitcher, throwing 3 2/3 innings allowing eight hits, five runs and striking out three but took a no decision in the final box score. Josh Baumgart took the loss with three innings pitched, three hits and four runs allowed, striking out three.

Other Class A elimination results from Friday:

Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 7, Aberdeen 2: The defending state champions in Class A stayed alive by building a 7-0 lead through six innings. For the Flying Squirrels, Jon Wilhelmsen (a Baltic pickup player) and Jack Simonsen each had home runs, with Wilhelmsen scoring three times, picking up three hits and driving in two runs, and Jaden Holzer also drove in a pair of runs. Sioux Falls’ Seth Peterson allowed 11 hits but only two runs and struck out four in a complete-game effort. Chad Ellingson pitched a complete game, allowing 11 hits and seven runs, while striking out three for Aberdeen.

Sioux Falls Flying Squirrel infielder Zach Dibble turns a double play at second base during a Class A state amateur baseball tournament game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Drake Field. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Brookings 4, Yankton 2: The Cubs scored four times in the first inning and made that hold up for an elimination game win over the Tappers at Drake Field. Jake Ammann earned the win in relief with 3 1/3 innings and two hits allowed, while JaColby Anderson picked up the ninth-inning save. Chase McDaniel had two doubles, while Henry Hammrich drove in a pair of runs for Brookings. Yankton had two hits each from Joe Gokie and Will Rauch, while Kieren Luellman took the loss on the hill, despite six innings pitched, four hits and three earned runs allowed.