Sports

Class A amateur baseball roundup for Aug. 12: Renner returns to Class A state championship game

It will be the Monarchs and Brewers once again in the Class A state amateur baseball championship game on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 5:20 PM

MITCHELL — It will be the Monarchs and Brewers once again in the Class A state amateur baseball championship game on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

Renner posted 14 hits in seven innings and picked up a 13-3, seven-inning Class A victory on Saturday afternoon, assuring itself a return trip to the Class A state championship game on Sunday.

The championship will be a rematch of Friday’s winner’s bracket semifinal, a 10-8 win by the Sioux Falls Brewers. The game will start at noon at Cadwell Park and will be one game, winner-take-all.

It will be the first state championship meeting between the two sides since 2017, the last of three consecutive state title meetings from 2015 to 2017, all won by Renner. The Brewers' last championship was in 2020, while Renner last won in 2021.

The Monarchs (20-4) were powered by an Aiden Ladd solo home run in the first inning, as Ladd knocked in three runs for Renner. The Monarchs also had three hits from Tyler Peyton and three hits and three RBIs from Kyle Gulbrandson in the win. Ryan Hander threw six innings to pick up the victory on the hill, striking out five and allowing five hits and three runs, while Josh Baumgart threw a scoreless seventh inning for Renner.

Stuart Baruth was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings for the Flying Squirrels, which picked up two hits from Jon Wilhelmsen in the loss.

The Flying Squirrels (17-9) reached the second game on Saturday with a 6-4 win over Brookings in an elimination game. After trailing 4-3 after the first inning, Sioux Falls scored twice in the fourth inning on a two-RBI double from Lucas Wilber and added one more in the sixth frame to earn the win, as Camden Gadbois pitched a complete-game victory.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic.
