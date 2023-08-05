Clark shocks Angels as early offense holds up in first-round tournament upset

MITCHELL — A happy accident.

That’s the phrase that came to the mind of Wes Jones in the immediate aftermath of the largest upset in recent memory at Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Behind a three-hit compete-game effort from Jones on the mound and a big first inning on offense, the Clark Traders knocked off perennial powerhouse Alexandria 3-1 in the first round on Friday night at Cadwell Park.

“They’re a good team and it was awesome to put ‘em down,” Jones said, describing the moment as pure excitement and adrenaline. “... They were very intimidating when they came in, but it worked out; a happy accident.”

Clark entered the tournament as the No. 4 qualifier (of five) from District 1B and the Eastern Dakota League, while Alexandria was the reigning District 5B and Sunshine League tournament champion and has five state championships to its credit since 2013.

Clark's Wes Jones looks over his shoulder while winding up to throw a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Critical to the Traders’ success, according to Jones, was their opening salvo.

In the top half of the first inning, Clark struck for three runs, powered by a two-run blast to left field off the bat of Rhett Florey. And though the Angels’ pitching and defense racked up eight-straight scoreless innings to close the contest, Jones’ own effort kept the early advantage intact.

“That was a big one,” Jones said of establishing early control. “Once you get that past that first inning is when you start feeling better, more confident, and it’s history from there.”

“We weren’t worried about it because we figured we’d make a run,” said Alexandria’s Tyson Gau of facing the early deficit. “But obviously that was big. We just didn’t get the timely hits or quality at-bats that we needed.”

With two outs in the fifth inning, Alexandria mustered its lone run of the game, as Gau flicked a hit over the head of the third baseman to score Jacob Giles. Though the Angels put a runner on base in the eighth and ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate, Jones closed the door on both opportunities.

“You go out there, and you’re either in the zone or you’re not in the zone,” Jones said. “At some point, the moment was there and I just stayed in the zone.”

Alexandria's Tyson Gau, in light blue, receives a throw in an attempt to pick off a Clark baserunner during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Clark Traders on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

According to Mitchell Republic records, the Traders’ victory snapped a streak of 12 straight Class B state tournaments where the Angels advanced out of the first round, dating back to 2010. It's also another big win for the Eastern Dakota League, which had Lake Norden defeat Flandreau, of the Cornbelt League, on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think we overlooked them (Clark), but I think we were a little too relaxed tonight,” offered Gau. “The fire just never got started from the get-go.”

Clark (11-6) will get a crack at another tournament stalwart, as the Traders match up against Canova at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

