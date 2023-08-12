Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Canova rallies, walks off Larchwood to reach state semifinals

Trailing 6-0 on Friday evening, the win required a near-perfect finish by the Gang

081123 Canova Larchwood celebration3.JPG
From left, Canova players Justin Miller, Kalub Carmichel, Riley Genzlinger and Jared Miller celebrate Genzlinger's game-winning hit during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament quarterfinal game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 9:16 PM

MITCHELL — Trailing 6-0 and appearing helpless at the plate against Larchwood (Iowa) pitcher Brian Wede, Canova looked poised for elimination on Friday evening at Cadwell park.

The dynamic Gang lineup, however, never relented.

Canova scored seven runs in the final four innings, capped off by a single from Riley Genzlinger that bounced harmlessly into center field to seize the Gang a 7-6 walk-off win over the Diamonds in the Class B state amateur tournament quarterfinals.

“I knew I was due,” Genzlinger said. “I hadn’t had a hit yet, so I just trusted myself and put the ball in play.”

Canova advances to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of Dimock/Emery and Dell Rapids PBR at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. To do so, though, required a near-perfect effort from the Gang in the final innings.

Canova first struck with back-to-back fielders-choice RBIs in the sixth inning, and the first two runners reached in the seventh inning to force Wede out of the game. Trailing 6-3, Jared Miller blasted a two-RBI double beyond the Larchwood left fielder to cut the deficit to one.

A sacrifice fly from Jared Miller tied it in the eighth, and in the ninth inning, Cole Gassman hit a double to put two runners in scoring position with no outs, and Genzlinger brought in Kade Shumaker from third for the game-winner.

081123 Canova Larchwood celebration.JPG
Canova's Riley Genzlinger celebrates the game-winning single during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament quarterfinal game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

“I’m just glad our guys could come around on (Wede),” starting pitcher Kendall Gassman said. “We knew if we could get him out of the game, we’d have a chance at least.”

Three days after Larchwood's Isaac Horigan pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a win over Crofton (Neb.), Wede stepped onto the mound and frustrated the Gang's dynamic lineup for the first five innings with an array of off-speed movement.

“He was kind of a slower pitcher," Genzlinger said. “So we were all way out in front and we were hitting little dribblers and fly balls.”

The offensive struggles were compounded by a poor defensive second inning for the Gang, as the Diamonds launched Kendall Gassman's fastballs around the empty spaces of the outfield, knocking in five hits and forcing the Gang into a 5-0 deficit.

But soon, Kendall Gassman, and the offense turned it around. Pitching nine innings, Kendall Gassman allowed one run in the final seven frames, finishing with 12 hits to six strikeouts and six earned runs.

“That’s just putting your trust in the defense,” Kendall Gassman said. “You know if you throw strikes, they’ll get the outs if you give them the opportunity, just stay away from walking and hitting people”

081123 Canova Larchwood 8.JPG
Canova's Jared Miller makes a throw from second base during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament quarterfinal game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Canova adjusted to Wede’s pitching, and mustered enough offense to force him out of the game, before capitalizing against a bullpen of Kyle Jensen, Mitch Van Beek, and Korey McKenney in the final three innings.

Tim Gassman finished with three hits for Canova, Jared Miller added two hits and two RBIs, and Jason Miller added a hit and two RBIs.

Larchwood combined for 12 hits, led by two hits and two RBIs from Cody Groskruetz, and two hits and an RBI each from Scott Erickson and Micah Linn.

