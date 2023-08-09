Canova outlasts Clark to nab second-round state amateur win

MITCHELL — If its first round upset of Alexandria was any indication, Clark wasn’t going to shrink against any amateur tournament blue-bloods.

But in the second round of Class B action, Canova wasn’t flinching, either.

The sides slapped a combined 25 hits, and were knotted 4-4, until the Gang scored four runs in the seventh inning to grab an 8-4 win on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.

Canova will represent the Cornbelt league in the quarterfinals, taking on the winner of Larchwood (Iowa) and Crofton (Neb.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“We saw how Clark hit the ball (against Alexandria)," said Cole Gassman, who hit the game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning. “We knew they were a good hitting team so we had to get our hits going right away.”

Aces from each team on the mound didn’t slow the offense, as Canova got 12 hits off Traders' southpaw Hudson Fuller through six 2/3 innings, and Clark mustered 13 hits against Trey Krier through eight innings.

Clark drew first, on a liner from Jeffrey Paulson that drove in Bryce DesLauriers and Jay Huber. The Gangs’ Derek Miller responded in the third inning with a two out, two-RBI single to plate Jared Miller and Calub Carmichel.

After the Gang added two runs of an RBI singles by Derek Miller and an error in the fifth inning, the Traders countered in the bottom of the inning with a Brent Griffith single and Canova error to tie the game 4-4.

Then the Gang bats put the back-and-forth action to rest.

Clark misplayed a seventh inning flyball from Kendall Gassman, awarding him an easy double, and Cole Gassman ripped a go-ahead single to right field moments later to bring in his cousin. Following a walk and single, Justin Miller came through with a two-out, two RBI single to center, extending the lead to 7-4, and scorching any remaining Clark momentum.

“Everyone was excited, everyone was having fun,” Cole Gassman said. “We just knew we had to stay focused in the game, and have smart at-bats. We have confidence in every batter on the team and that’s awesome to have.”

Cole Gassman finished the game 3-for-4 batting with an RBI and a run. Derek Miller added two hits and three RBIs, and Justin Miller delivered two hits and two RBIs.

For Clark, Huber, DesLauriers, Wesley Jones and Jess Karber each finished with a pair of hits. Despite allowing over a dozen hits, the Gang held the Trappers to four runs thanks in part to a handful of nice defensive plays, including a savvy line drive catch from Riley Genzlinger to escape a jam in the fifth inning.