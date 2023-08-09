Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Canova outlasts Clark to nab second-round state amateur win

While the bats have gone quiet for Cornbelt League teams, they were anything but for the Gang on Tuesday.

8-8-23StateAmateurBaseballCanovavsClark-203.jpg
Canova's Jason Miller swings at a pitch during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Clark Traders on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 9:03 PM

MITCHELL — If its first round upset of Alexandria was any indication, Clark wasn’t going to shrink against any amateur tournament blue-bloods.

But in the second round of Class B action, Canova wasn’t flinching, either.

The sides slapped a combined 25 hits, and were knotted 4-4, until the Gang scored four runs in the seventh inning to grab an 8-4 win on Tuesday night at Cadwell Park.

Canova will represent the Cornbelt league in the quarterfinals, taking on the winner of Larchwood (Iowa) and Crofton (Neb.) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“We saw how Clark hit the ball (against Alexandria)," said Cole Gassman, who hit the game-winning RBI single in the seventh inning. “We knew they were a good hitting team so we had to get our hits going right away.”

8-8-23StateAmateurBaseballCanovavsClark-201.jpg
Aces from each team on the mound didn’t slow the offense, as Canova got 12 hits off Traders' southpaw Hudson Fuller through six 2/3 innings, and Clark mustered 13 hits against Trey Krier through eight innings.

Clark drew first, on a liner from Jeffrey Paulson that drove in Bryce DesLauriers and Jay Huber. The Gangs’ Derek Miller responded in the third inning with a two out, two-RBI single to plate Jared Miller and Calub Carmichel.

After the Gang added two runs of an RBI singles by Derek Miller and an error in the fifth inning, the Traders countered in the bottom of the inning with a Brent Griffith single and Canova error to tie the game 4-4.

Then the Gang bats put the back-and-forth action to rest.

Clark misplayed a seventh inning flyball from Kendall Gassman, awarding him an easy double, and Cole Gassman ripped a go-ahead single to right field moments later to bring in his cousin. Following a walk and single, Justin Miller came through with a two-out, two RBI single to center, extending the lead to 7-4, and scorching any remaining Clark momentum.

“Everyone was excited, everyone was having fun,” Cole Gassman said. “We just knew we had to stay focused in the game, and have smart at-bats. We have confidence in every batter on the team and that’s awesome to have.”

Cole Gassman finished the game 3-for-4 batting with an RBI and a run. Derek Miller added two hits and three RBIs, and Justin Miller delivered two hits and two RBIs.

For Clark, Huber, DesLauriers, Wesley Jones and Jess Karber each finished with a pair of hits. Despite allowing over a dozen hits, the Gang held the Trappers to four runs thanks in part to a handful of nice defensive plays, including a savvy line drive catch from Riley Genzlinger to escape a jam in the fifth inning.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
