Canova, Larchwood, Lesterville lead Class B amateur baseball all-tournament selections
The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association announced the all-tournament teams following the 2023 state amateur tournament.
MITCHELL —
Class B state finalists Canova and Larchwood each had three all-tournament selections, with the Gang represented by MVP Kendall Gassman, Cole Gassman and Trey Krier, while Lesterville landed Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel and Alex Wagner on the squad. Larchwood was the other Class B team with three all-tourney selections, with Brent Ripperda, Micah Linn and Isaac Horigan selected.
In Class A, state champions Sioux Falls Brewers had a division-leading four selections. Those include batting champion Sam Baier, TJ Miller, Hustle award winner Sam Siegel, and tournament MVP Bryce Ahrendt.
Here are the rest of the selections to the all-tournament teams:
Class A selections
Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar: Gus Steiger, Kelly Coates
Brookings Cubs: Chase McDaniel, Noel Burgos, Jackson Krogman
Rapid City Diamondbacks: Jesse Riddle
Renner Monarchs: Ryan Hander, Mitch Stroh, Tyler Peyton
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels: Jon Wilhelmsen, Seth Peterson, Zach Dibble
Sioux Falls Brewers: Sam Baier (Batting Champ), TJ Miller, Sam Siegel (Hustle Award), Bryce Ahrendt (MVP)
Yankton Tappers: Will Rauch, Sam Schonberg
Class B selections
Canova Gang: Kendall Gassman (MVP), Cole Gassman, Trey Krier
Clark Traders: Rhett Florey
Dell Rapids Mudcats: Chad Hunt, Dalton Lehnen
Dell Rapids PBR: Brayden Pankonen, Trey Randel
Dimock/Emery Raptors: Jason Schmidt, Josh Engquist
Kimball/White Lake Nationals: Zak Wallner
Lake Norden Lakers: Jordon Johnson
Larchwood Diamonds: Brent Ripperda, Micah Linn, Isaac Horigan
Lennox Only One Alpacas: Drew Sweeter, JD Kirchner
Lesterville Broncs: Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel, Alex Wagner
Madison Broncos: Aspen Dahl
Menno Mad Frogs: Dustin Livingston
Mount Vernon Mustangs: Koby Larson, Spencer Neugebauer
Tabor Bluebirds: Riley Rothschadl (Batting Champ), Chase Kortan
Winner/Colome Pheasants: Derek Graesser
