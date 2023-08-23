Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 23

Sports

Canova, Larchwood, Lesterville lead Class B amateur baseball all-tournament selections

The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association announced the all-tournament teams following the 2023 state amateur tournament.

8-13-23StateAmateurClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-24.jpg
Canova's Kendall Gassman, right, rounds the bases after a home run during the South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:42 PM

Class B state finalists Canova and Larchwood each had three all-tournament selections, with the Gang represented by MVP Kendall Gassman, Cole Gassman and Trey Krier, while Lesterville landed Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel and Alex Wagner on the squad. Larchwood was the other Class B team with three all-tourney selections, with Brent Ripperda, Micah Linn and Isaac Horigan selected.

In Class A, state champions Sioux Falls Brewers had a division-leading four selections. Those include batting champion Sam Baier, TJ Miller, Hustle award winner Sam Siegel, and tournament MVP Bryce Ahrendt.

Here are the rest of the selections to the all-tournament teams:

Class A selections

Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar: Gus Steiger, Kelly Coates

Brookings Cubs: Chase McDaniel, Noel Burgos, Jackson Krogman

Rapid City Diamondbacks: Jesse Riddle

Renner Monarchs: Ryan Hander, Mitch Stroh, Tyler Peyton

Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels: Jon Wilhelmsen, Seth Peterson, Zach Dibble

Sioux Falls Brewers: Sam Baier (Batting Champ), TJ Miller, Sam Siegel (Hustle Award), Bryce Ahrendt (MVP)

Yankton Tappers: Will Rauch, Sam Schonberg

Class B selections

Canova Gang: Kendall Gassman (MVP), Cole Gassman, Trey Krier

Clark Traders: Rhett Florey

Dell Rapids Mudcats: Chad Hunt, Dalton Lehnen

Dell Rapids PBR: Brayden Pankonen, Trey Randel

Dimock/Emery Raptors: Jason Schmidt, Josh Engquist

Kimball/White Lake Nationals: Zak Wallner

Lake Norden Lakers: Jordon Johnson

Larchwood Diamonds: Brent Ripperda, Micah Linn, Isaac Horigan

Lennox Only One Alpacas: Drew Sweeter, JD Kirchner

Lesterville Broncs: Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel, Alex Wagner

Madison Broncos: Aspen Dahl

Menno Mad Frogs: Dustin Livingston

Mount Vernon Mustangs: Koby Larson, Spencer Neugebauer

Tabor Bluebirds: Riley Rothschadl (Batting Champ), Chase Kortan

Winner/Colome Pheasants: Derek Graesser

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
