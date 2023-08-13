Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Canova bats its way past Dell Rapids PBR, into Class B championship game

The Gang scored four runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth inning, and will play for the Class B championship on Sunday

081223 Canova PBR Justin Miller Connor Spindler.JPG
Canova's Justin Miller rounds second base while Dell Rapids PBR's Connor Spindler looks on during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinal game on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
August 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM

MITCHELL —- The late-inning run production continued to churn for Canova on Saturday night.

Tied 2-2 in Class B semifinal action against Dell Rapids PBR, the Gang’s offense hung six runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth inning, vaulting itself to a 14-4 win over the Cornbelt League foe and into the championship game Sunday afternoon.

Canova reaches the final for the first time since 2021, which begins at approximately 2 p.m. at Cadwell Park against the Lesterville Broncs. The Gang is looking for its first state title since 2018 and sixth all-time.

The offensive surges have been the winning formula to this point of the Gang’s tournament campaign. In the second round, Canova broke a late-inning tie with a four-run rally to beat Clark, and in the quarterfinals against Larchwood scored seven runs in the final four innings to surmount a 6-0 defecit.

Against PBR, a fellow staple in the Class B tournament, Canova delivered once again, beginning with some small ball.

To open the sixth inning, Jared Miller stretched out an infield single, Kendall Gassman bunted and reached on an error, and Trey Krier singled on a bunt to load the bases. Dell Rapids PBR pitcher Brayden Pankonen walked in Jared Miller for the go-ahead run, and a passed ball plated Kendall Gassman.

Then Garrett Gassman began the traditional scoring, floating a two-RBI single to right field to give the Gang a 6-2 lead and knock Pankonen out of the game. Canova tacked on two runs in the seventh inning off an RBI double by Cole Gassman and an RBI single from Riley Genzlinger, and poured it on in the eighth inning with four hits and five runs, batting around the lineup and forcing the 10-run rule into effect to end the game.

081223 Canova PBR Tim Gassman.JPG
Canova's Tim Gassman follows through after connecting with a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinal game against Dell Rapids PBR on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

“We’re not normally a bunting team, but we can do it I guess,” Jared Miller said. “It’s good to see the bats come alive this game a little bit earlier than last game. We've seen a lot of lefties in this tournament, so we were a little bit prepared for (Pankonen). He threw pretty well, but we got to him.”

The Gang opted to start its pick-up player on the mound in Salem’s Tyler Earls. After allowing four hits and two runs in the first inning, Earls settled in, allowing just four hits and one earned run the next seven innings and picking up the win.

“Derek (Miller) got hurt yesterday,” Jared Miller explained. “A lot of our guys can pitch, and shuffling the lineup is not something we like to do, but (Earls) came out and pitched a heck of a game for us.”

081223 Canova PBR Tyler Earls.JPG
Canova's Tyler Earls, a pickup player from Salem, pitches in a Class B state amateur baseball tournament semifinal game against Dell Rapids PBR on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Pankonen, a Legion standout for the Class B champions from Dell Rapids, gave up six hits to five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Dell Rapids did not help itself out, committing eight errors in the game, and Canova took full advantage.

The Gang finished with 14 hits, as Krier went 2-of-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Garrett Gassman was 2-of-6 from the plate for three RBIs, and Jared Miller was 2-of-5 with two runs and an RBI. For PBR, Tanner Solberg had one hit and two RBIs, and Pankonen had two hits, a run and an RBI.

The Gang looks to continue its red-hot offense into the final.

“We are old, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Jared Miller said. “We’re competitive. Canova is known for baseball. The job’s not done. We have to win one more game, and we want to come out on top.”

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
