Burke set for this year's PRCA Burke Stampede Rodeo

BURKE, S.D. — The Burke Stampede Rodeo is set for another year of action.

The rodeo kicks off Friday, July 14, and continues all weekend, ending Sunday. Competition begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Burke Riding Club President Billie Sutton said part of the excitement of this year stems from a champions challenge Friday night, pitting some of the best high school cowboys from Nebraska against some of the best from South Dakota.

Before going out to the High School National Rodeo Championships in Gillette, Wyoming, Devon Moore and Reece Reeder, of South Dakota, will compete against Tate Miller and Cole Kerner, of Nebraska, in bareback riding, while Kash Krogman and Reeder represent South Dakota against Jason Kursave and Kerner in bull riding.

Moore and Kerner each took second place in their respective state bareback competitions, while Reeder was third and Miller was a state champion in Nebraska. Krogman and Kursave were the state champion bull riders in South Dakota and Nebraska, respectively, while Reeder took third in South Dakota and Kerner was Nebraska’s runner-up.

“That’s going to be pretty fun to watch because it's the up-and-coming stars of rodeo, these high school kids that are kicking butt in their state,” Sutton said. “It gives us a chance to kind of highlight them and they get to compete during a pro rodeo and they think that's pretty cool.”

Sutton said they have done this type of competition in the past and decided to bring it back this year due to the popularity.

Outside of the champions challenge, there will be bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding. Saturday has 12 bull rides on the daysheet, including Colome’s Riggin Shippy and Riley Shippy, while Avon’s Jeff Bertus and Letcher’s Mason Moody are scheduled to be two of 11 cowboys competing in the bull riding Sunday.

Other notable participants include last year’s bareback riding co-champion Colt Eck, of Redfield, Kanas; last year’s saddle bronc champion Delbert Garrett, of Eagle Butte, and last year’s team roping champions Joe Beaver, of Huntsville, Texas, and Levi Pettigrew, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma — all of whom compete on Sunday.

All told, there are 46 bronc riders, 22 bareback riders and 30 bull riders competing over the weekend. The total purse for all events is $30,000.

Typically, the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo and the Burke Stampede Rodeo take place over the same weekend, but with no Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo this year, Sutton said it’s difficult to gauge how it will impact the Burke rodeo.

“I don’t think it hurt us, but we’ll never know if it helped. It’s hard to know,” Sutton said. “We personally like Mitchell having a rodeo because it's good for our contestants. If Mitchell has a rodeo, I feel like generally it encourages more people to enter (the Burke rodeo) because we're only 90 miles apart and you can make maybe two rodeos in the same day, especially in the timed events.”

This year the Burke Stampede Rodeo will also feature a performance from Jessica Loobey, of Sturgis, on Friday and Saturday night, and rodeo clown Justin Rumford, a 10-time clown of the year, will be there for the duration of the rodeo.

Sutton said he expects about two hours to two hours and 20 minutes of action each night. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, with online tickets being $15 and tickets at the gate being $20. There is also a promotion running which ends 5 p.m. Thursday where spectators can purchase five tickets for $50 or three tickets for $35.

“We put on a heck of a good rodeo," Sutton said. "We’ll have several thousand people each night, and it’s usually a pretty good show.”