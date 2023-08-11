Broncs rally past Winner/Colome for spot in Class B amateur semifinals

MITCHELL — Winner/Colome started strong, but Lesterville finished stronger.

Trailing 3-0 entering the seventh, Lesterville came to life in the late stages, rallying to a 3-all tie in the seventh before a Michael Drotzmann walk-off hit sent the Broncs past the Pheasants and into the Class B amateur semifinals with a 4-3 victory on Thursday night at Cadwell Park.

Lesterville’s win creates an all-South Central League semifinal on the top side of the bracket featuring the Broncs (18-7) and the surging Tabor Bluebirds (11-8) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prior to Lesterville’s late push, it was Winner/Colome that looked well on its way to a fifth-straight semifinal berth.

Starting pitcher Derek Graesser was cruising with a perfect game in the works and a 3-0 edge through six innings.

Winner/Colome's Reed Harter fires a throw across the infield toward first base for an out during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament quarterfinal game against Lesterville on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

“I was hitting my spots well with the fastball,” Graesser said of his commanding early performance. “Come to find out in the late innings I maybe should have been changing speeds more, but I felt good … for six innings.”

Then, in the span of three defensive outs, an immaculate outing was unraveled.

Graesser issued a walk to start the seventh, giving Lesterville its first baserunner of the contest, and then the Pheasants’ defense, which had not allowed a run across its first 24 innings of tournament play, made back-to-back errors that led to the Broncs’ first run.

With a new injection of energy and hope, Drotzmann doubled for the Broncs’ first hit and drove in another run. Moments later, a Cameron Schlitz RBI single to brought erased the last of the Pheasants’ edge, leveling the score at 3-all.

“They were putting good wood on the ball and keeping it in play,” Graesser said of the rally. “If we make a few plays, maybe it’s a different game, but we can’t think like that either. We have a great defense behind us, we just couldn’t pull it out.”

Winner/Colome did not manage a baserunner in the eighth or ninth inning, opening the door for the Broncs’ final offering. Tyler Edler singled to start the bottom of the ninth, and on a 2-2 count, Drotzmann smacked a drive deep into right field. Edler raced from first base to home plate for the winning run, beating out a throw that never truly threatened to beat him.

Drotzmann finished with two hits, two RBIs — his seventh and eighth of the tournament — and scored once, as Edler added an RBI of his own. Brandon Nickolite earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits without issuing a walk in a complete game effort.

For Winner/Colome (18-6), Graesser was hit with the tough-luck loss, striking out 11 Broncs while allowing five hits and one earned run in eight-plus innings and adding two hits, one RBI and one run to his final stat line. Drew DeMers and Reed Harter had one RBI each, with DeMers and Trevor Salmonson each scoring runs, as well.

“It’s a tough loss,” Graesser lamented. “The way the tournament was setting up, I thought we had a pretty good shot to go all the way this year. We had high hopes and just didn’t pull through.”

