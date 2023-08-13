Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brewers blast Renner in run-rule victory to claim Class A amateur baseball title

Bryce Ahrendt was named tournament MVP, while Sam Baier was the tournament batting champion.

8-13-23StateAmateurBaseballClassAChampionshipRennervsSiouxFalls-13.jpg
The Sioux Falls Brewers dog pile onto James Borges after he knocked in the final run of the South Dakota Class A state amateur baseball championship against Renner on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Today at 4:17 PM

MITCHELL — After a two-year hiatus from the state title game, the Sioux Falls Brewers are back on top of Class A amateur baseball.

Coming from the winner’s bracket, the Brewers put an exclamation mark on the run with a 14-4 run-rule victory over Renner in an eighth-inning championship tilt on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

It’s the Brewers’ third Class A state title since 2019 and the first since going back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, as Sioux Falls amassed a 14-8 record this season.

“It never gets old; this is what we play for every year,” said Sioux Falls’ Bryce Ahrendt, who was named tournament MVP for his pitching efforts. “It’s been a couple years, but we got it done this year, so it feels really good.”

Though the Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, it didn’t take long for Sioux Falls to exert its control. Scoring in each of the first five innings, including three in the first and fourth and two in the third, the Brewers stretched their advantage to as large as seven runs at 9-2.

The final barrage came in the bottom of the eighth, as Sioux Falls tacked on four more runs, all with two outs, to seal the championship effort. The Brewers had also knocked the Monarchs to the elimination bracket with a 10-8 win on Friday in Mitchell, but Sunday’s display was much more dominant.

8-13-23StateAmateurBaseballClassAChampionshipRennervsSiouxFalls-1.jpg
Bryce Ahrendt, of the Sioux Falls Brewers, delivers a pitch during the Class A state amateur baseball championship game against the Renner Monarchs on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“We told ourselves before the game to be great today, and everyone played great, everyone showed up and everyone contributed,” Ahrendt said. “We had a lineup that I wouldn’t have wanted to face. We were very hungry, very aggressive, and it paid off.”

“We didn’t want to be complacent at all. As soon as you do that against a team like Renner, they can come back at any point.” added Sam Baier, who was named the tournament batting champion with a .500 average. “It was about keeping our foot on the gas (pedal) all the way through.”

James Borges led the way for the Brewers offensively, recording four hits, three runs batted in and three runs scored, as Nick Smith added three hits, two RBIs and one run. Baier, Sam Siegel and Ian Strum each notched two hits, combining to score six runs and drive in two. Ahrendt picked up the win on the mound, yielding one walk and three earned runs across six innings in the start.

For the Monarchs, Jaxon Rosencranz picked up three hits, one RBI and one run, with Mitch Stroh and Tyler Peyton each contributing two hits. Cole Kraemer was credited with the loss, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and two walks in a start that lasted three innings.

Renner finished the season 20-5, with three losses coming to the Sioux Falls Brewers.

Though Sioux Falls entered the postseason with a 10-8 record, the Brewers buckled down to win four straight state tournament games to take home the title. En route to the championship, Sioux Falls also defeated the Yankton Tappers 8-5 and Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 5-1 during the opening rounds in Yankton.

“We had consistency all through last weekend and into this weekend,” Ahrendt said. “There was never really any doubt in our minds. We executed, and that’s what it takes to be a state champion.”

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Landon Dierks
