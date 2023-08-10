Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Brett Mogen strikes out 17 as Dell Rapids PBR ousts Madison in Class B second round

Dell Rapids PBR and Dimock/Emery will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the final of four quarterfinals.

Dell Rapids PBR's Brett Mogen delivers a pitch during a second-round game at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Cadwell Park.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:43 PM

MITCHELL — Matching the number on his uniform, Brett Mogen struck out 17 opposing batters and powered Dell Rapids PBR to the quarterfinals at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-1 win over Cornbelt League rival Madison.

Mogen threw 85 of his 121 pitches for strikes and did not allow a walk, yielding only one run in the victory, including a stretch of six consecutive strikeouts in the second and third innings.

Riley Calhoon had an RBI single in the second inning for PBR, while Chris Burke added an RBI double in the next at-bat to score Calhoon and put Dell Rapids up 2-0.

Madison had only two hits, and one was a Greg Biagi blast over the left field wall in the fourth inning.

Aspen Dahl took the loss while throwing seven innings and allowed six hits, two runs and four walks, while striking out seven on 130 pitches.

PBR and Dimock/Emery will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the final of four quarterfinals.

