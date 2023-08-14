Brandon, Mitchell named as state amateur baseball tourney hosts for 2025 and 2026

MITCHELL — The next two sites for the South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament have been decided, with Brandon set to host in 2025 and Mitchell to host in 2026.

The decision was made by the SDABA commissioners over the weekend during the state tournament in Mitchell and announced Monday by SDABA President Dale Weber.

Brandon, which will host Aug. 6-17 in 2025, is the first new state amateur tournament host city outside of Mitchell or Sioux Falls since Freeman hosted the 1979 tournament. The bulk of the tournament involves 32 teams in Class B playing 31 games over 12 days, plus six Class A bracket games over the final three days.

Mitchell already is in line to host the 2024 state tournament from Aug. 6 to 18, marking six consecutive years that the state tournament will be at Cadwell Park at the conclusion of the 2024 tournament, and the tournament will come back to Mitchell in 2026 for its 94th edition from Aug. 5 to 16.

Cadwell Park is pictured on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 during the South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The state tournament’s return comes as the city of Mitchell and the Mitchell Baseball Association continue to upgrade the ballparks at the Cadwell Sports Complex. A new grandstand roof structure and a new press box are expected to be completed in time for the 2024 amateur tournament, with construction planned for fall 2023. With a recently installed artificial turf infield at Drake Field, both stadiums at the complex were used to keep the 2023 state tournament on schedule despite rain storms moving through Mitchell.

The 2025 tournament in Brandon comes as the Brandon Valley Baseball Association has upgraded its facilities greatly in the last decade. The town’s First National Bank Field opened in 2018 at Aspen Park with new grandstands, concession stands and an artificial turf infield. It hosted the Class A state American Legion baseball tournament in 2021 and the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s postseason tournament in 2022.

The decisions continue a trend of holding the state tournament more often in Mitchell. Through the 2023 tournament, Mitchell has hosted nine of the last 10 state tournaments, with Sioux Falls as the only outlier in 2018 at Augustana University.