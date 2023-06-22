Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bob Krietlow hits first career hole-in-one at Lakeview

Krietlow aced hole No. 3 from 128 yards out with an 8-iron.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 2:56 PM

MITCHELL — Bob Krietlow recorded his first-ever hole-in-one on Wednesday, June 21 at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.

Krietlow aced hole No. 3 from 128 yards out with an 8-iron.

By Mitchell Republic
