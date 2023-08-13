Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Big blast, pitching gem carry Canova to Class B amateur state championship

It's Canova's sixth championship in its storied history

8-13-23StateAmateurBaseballClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-201.jpg
The Canova Gang pile on top of one another after winning the Class B state amateur baseball championship against the Lesterville Broncs on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Today at 5:25 PM

MITCHELL — A flash of anticipation overtook Cadwell Park as Kendall Gassman’s fifth-inning flyball came head-to-head with a shrieking head wind, testing its velocity and daring it to carry.

When the ball surmounted the right-field fence, jubilation ensued.

The Canova faithful rose to their feet, Gang players greeted Kendall Gassman at home plate, and the three-run home run proved the exclamation point of Canova’s 4-0 win over Lesterville to claim its sixth state championship in its storied history.

8-13-23StateAmateurBaseballClassBChampionshipLestervillevsCanova-305.jpg
The Canova Gang 2023 Class B South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Champions.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The blast broke open a pitching battle between Lesterville’s Alex Wagner and Canova’s Trey Krier, giving the Gang a 4-0 lead over the Broncs.

The win marks Canova’s first Class B amateur state championship since 2018, and Lesterville’s bid for its first title since 1950 falls a game short.

Krier pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits in his second pitching victory of the tournament. Justin Miller finished with 3-of-4 for three hits and a run. Kendall Gassman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The Gang (18-4) combined for 11 hits.

The game winner came in the first inning, when Jared Gassman's base hit drove in Garrett Gassman for an early 1-0 lead.

This story will be updated. Check back with mitchellrepublic.com for additional coverage.

Jacob Nielson
By Jacob Nielson
Jacob Nielson is a sports reporter for the Mitchell Republic. He joined the Mitchell Republic in July 2023 after graduating from Utah State University in 2023 with a degree in journalism and minor in history. He covers a variety of prep and collegiate sports throughout South Dakota.

At Utah State, Nielson was involved with the student newspaper, The Utah Statesman, where he spent time as the sports editor. He was also a contributing beat writer for KSL.com in Salt Lake City, covering Utah State athletics, and a contributing writer for The Herald Journal in Logan, Utah, where he covered preps.

Nielson grew up in Salt Lake City, where he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country and track and field. He resides in Mitchell.
