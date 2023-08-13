Big blast, pitching gem carry Canova to Class B amateur state championship

MITCHELL — A flash of anticipation overtook Cadwell Park as Kendall Gassman’s fifth-inning flyball came head-to-head with a shrieking head wind, testing its velocity and daring it to carry.

When the ball surmounted the right-field fence, jubilation ensued.

The Canova faithful rose to their feet, Gang players greeted Kendall Gassman at home plate, and the three-run home run proved the exclamation point of Canova’s 4-0 win over Lesterville to claim its sixth state championship in its storied history.

The Canova Gang 2023 Class B South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Champions. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The blast broke open a pitching battle between Lesterville’s Alex Wagner and Canova’s Trey Krier, giving the Gang a 4-0 lead over the Broncs.

The win marks Canova’s first Class B amateur state championship since 2018, and Lesterville’s bid for its first title since 1950 falls a game short.

Krier pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits in his second pitching victory of the tournament. Justin Miller finished with 3-of-4 for three hits and a run. Kendall Gassman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The Gang (18-4) combined for 11 hits.

The game winner came in the first inning, when Jared Gassman's base hit drove in Garrett Gassman for an early 1-0 lead.

This story will be updated. Check back with mitchellrepublic.com for additional coverage.