Augustana women's basketball headed to Division II NCAA tournament

SIOUX FALLS — The Dave Krauth era lives on, as the Augustana women's basketball team was selected to the Division II NCAA tournament Sunday night.

The Vikings are the sixth seed in the Central Region and will play Missouri Southern of the MIAA conference on Friday in Duluth. It marks the 15th time in Krauth's 34 years the Vikings have qualified for the Division II tournament. Krauth announced in October he will retire after this season.

Augustana is 25-5 on the year, and reached the NSIC tournament semifinals where they were bounced by eventual champion Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs earned the top seed and right to host the regional. The winners of the eight regionals advance to the Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the national championship is set for April 1 in Dallas at American Airlines Center, which is also the host of the Division I women's Final Four.

Missouri Southern will be a tough opponent. The Lions are 27-6 and enter the regional on a six-game winning streak, having beaten Pittsburg State, No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney and No. 10 Central Missouri to win the MIAA tournament.

The Lions also took Division I Wichita State to overtime in an exhibition. One of their six losses was to Minnesota Duluth at the D2 Tip-off Classic in Kansas City. Augustana was the only NSIC team to beat UMD during the regular season.