Augustana names Jillian Flores Bennett new women's basketball coach

SIOUX FALLS — For the first time since 1989, someone other than Dave Krauth is now officially the women's basketball coach at Augustana.

The Vikings announced Saturday that Jillian Flores Bennett will take over for the legendary Krauth, who retired after 34 seasons at the helm.

The Vikings will be Flores Bennett's third head coaching job in three seasons.

She comes to Augustana from Iowa Western Community College, where she led the Reivers to a 26-5 record this past season. Flores Bennett spent three seasons as an assistant at Iowa Western, left to be the head coach at NAIA Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio in 2021-22 (where she went 20-11 and was named conference coach of the year), then returned to IWCC, where she also played, to take over as head coach. She has also worked as an assistant at Bellevue and Peru State.

"It is an honor to be named the next head women's basketball coach at Augustana University," Flores Bennett said. "I am very gracious for this opportunity and want to thank President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and Athletics Director Josh Morton for their belief in me. They have entrusted me with a prestigious program, and I will not take this responsibility lightly."

Flores Bennett will be introduced Thursday at 11 a.m. at the University Welcome Center on the Augustana campus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Flores Bennett to Augustana," Morton said. "In a field of terrific candidates, she stood out and separated herself. She's a proven winner who cares about her student-athletes and that came through in every conversation I've had with her. We feel fortunate to catch a rising star in the coaching profession to lead our team. I'm excited for our fans, alumni, and most importantly our current women's basketball student-athletes."

