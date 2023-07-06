At 50 years old, Lake Platte Golf Club remains a point of community pride

PLATTE, S.D. — In the community of Platte, helping each other out is simply what you do.

So for the third annual Lake Platte Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 8, the town is ready to manifest its charitableness in a big way.

A tournament record 32 businesses from Platte to Winner are coming together to sponsor the event at the 9-hole Lake Platte Golf Club, in celebration of its 50th anniversary and in effort to help the course's ongoing drought crisis.

The tournament, which consists of 25 four-person teams teeing off in an afternoon scramble (registration noon, shotgun start 1 p.m.) is hosted by Frontier Motors, Grossenburg Implement and Miller & Associates, and includes everything from a post-tournament concert, to a raffle for a new golf cart.

The golf course, located 3 miles west of Platte, receives all the proceeds from the tournament sponsors and raffle money — much-needed extra revenue considering its ongoing situation.

Signage at the entrance of Lake Platte Golf Club welcomes visitors. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

On Sept. 12, 2019, the Lake Platte dam overflowed with water and collapsed, causing flooding to the adjacent golf course and local farms. Soon, the lakebed was empty, and in late 2020, the Platte Creek that fills the lake dried up, forcing the course to find alternative irrigation methods and drying up much of the course.

“One thing I’ll say, coming from a different state and different town, is Platte is really one to help with its community,” said course general manager Holly Kyle. “The raised funds go to help with our course to improve and better the looks of it.”

“They know that this golf course was great at one time," added course superintendent Michael Buitenbos. "Hopefully, it will be again. It's nice to see that people support it even though the (course conditions) bug me every time I go to work here in the morning."

Fortunately, community businesses are determined to help out. With its general sales manager Jimmy DeWaard living in Platte, Frontier Motors, which had already been hosting a golf tournament in Winner for 20 years, decided to start the Platte tournament in 2021.

DeWaard and Frontier Motors dealer principal Cody Haiar spearheaded the event, calling up other local businesses to join. They found immediate success, putting together 22 event sponsors in 2021, and 28 sponsors in 2022. The two Platte tournaments combined raised more than $20,000, according to DeWaard.

“We didn't know how it would go the first year,” DeWaard said. “But we had just as big a turnout our first year for community businesses donating as we did in Winner our 20th year. It’s impressive.

“Our main goal is to generate as much money as we can for the golf course itself, to go into their general fund.”

Lake Platte Golf Club is pictured from the No. 4 fairway at the rural Platte course. Courtesy of Lake Platte Golf Club

Buitenbos said his crew “makes due with what they have" in efforts to irrigate the course. In June 2021, the Randall Community Water District installed a pipeline into the course irrigation pond, and that now serves as the main water source. A well was built, but it doesn’t pump water. The pipeline and rainfall combined is not sufficient water to keep the fairways green throughout the summer.

Buitenbos and his team use the tournament funds to pay the water company, grow new trees and bushes and save up to buy new seed — all they can to keep the course healthy. They've received additional support from the city of Platte's maintenance department, who has "dropped everything" to assist with man power or lend equipment.

Ultimately, though, the golf course, along with local farmers, hope the dam fills in again soon. According to Buitenbos, FEMA money is available, and if permits are approved on a state level, there is a chance the water will return within the next year.

In the meantime, the community businesses are doing what they can to help.

“It just shows that they care about the community, Buitenbos said. "They care about having an asset like their golf course in the community, and definitely are working hard to try and find ways to help.”

As of Wednesday, 24 of the 25 team slots for the tournament are filled. Once the slots are filled, competitors may still sign up on the waitlist. Each team is required to have at least one female, and the entry fee $75 per person, a sum that will be paid back in entirety to the players based on the final leaderboard.

Additional perks include a taco bar following the tournament, a concert by local artist Cody Henson Hullinger and a hole-in-one prize from Frontier Motors.