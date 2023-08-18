As Canova's community fades, its grip on baseball tightens

CANOVA, S.D. — A drive down Canova’s Main Street is characterized less by what you do see, and more by what you don’t.

Granted, it’s easy to spot the white-plated lumber warehouse, fronted by a “CSC” logo and an illustrated baseball. Before the asphalt road transforms into dirt, there’s the grain elevator, a memorial garden, a post office and a water tower looming above.

But a sense of emptiness protrudes, aided by abandoned buildings and lack of traffic. The school’s been gone since 1985. The meat locker, two gas stations, a grocery store and barber shop are now distant memories. At the beginning of the year, the bank closed down, and the bar followed suit three weeks ago.

More baseball coverage here ...







The holdout of the shrinking farming community, and the town's sanctuary, lies three blocks north, beneath wooden light fixtures and wrapped in green confines. Baseball remains the constant in Canova, where support comes from generations of success and sweet nostalgia for spectators.

“We’ve lost everything. But we didn’t lose baseball,” said Dave Gassman, a South Dakota amateur baseball legend as a former Gang player and manager, and president of the Canova Baseball Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canova Gang's sports complex, which includes the Canova baseball field, two little-league fields, a patio and playground, is home of the storied amateur baseball team started by the Gassman and Miller families in 1949, that has won six Class B state championships, including the 2023 title that was captured last weekend at Mitchell's Cadwell Park.

Canova, the nicest baseball facility in Miner County, also hosts an American Legion team, this year a combined Salem/Montrose/Canova roster, and a number of youth teams from Canova and the surrounding areas. There are eight teams that wear the red and gold uniforms with the Gang moniker, ranging from under-age 6 to the amateur team. Approximately 82 players played for the association this summer.

The town's entrance sign says population 105, but that number may include “a few cats and dogs,” as resident Terry Kampshoff jokes, and there aren’t enough people for Canova to have its own basic amenities. But from May to July, the ballpark, and team, serve as an area hub, giving the community a sense of relevance it once knew.

“I can remember when Main Street was full of businesses,” said Nick Koepsell, vice president of the Canova Baseball Association. “It kind of takes people back to the way it used to be, when you're at the ballpark, and there's cars down the line on a Sunday afternoon. And we're obviously very proud of what we have, especially our amateur team.”

The town of Canova, South Dakota as seen on Aug. 16, 2023 Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

The shrinking of the town

The tale is a familiar one for other agricultural communities. Not everyone has “a few acres and livestock” anymore, as Dave Gassman puts it, and a commercialized farming industry means fewer of the people own more of the land, and equipment is purchased on a national level, reducing the need for local-level merchants.

With just two store fronts in town, there’s hardly any non-farming jobs available, and getting a local agricultural gig typically requires a connection.

“There were at least two if not three farms per section, which is a mile by mile, and now you're lucky if there's one that somebody's living in,” said Kampshoff, a former Gang player and location manager of the Central Farmer Cooperative. “Some of these farmers have retired and moved away, or if they have kids, they may have sold the land to somebody and moved away too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the U.S. census, the town’s population peaked at 364 people in 1930. By 1980, it fell to 194 people, then to 140 in 2000. In the 2020 census, there were just 89 Canova residents, a 40.2% population decrease in a 20-year period.

Kampshoff cites the closure of the public school in 1985 as a huge loss to the soul of the community, and has seen things continue to dwindle. Besides the Canova Service Center, the Gassman-owned lumberyard that doubles as a convenience store, the nearest services are in Howard, 10 miles to the north.

Fans fill the seats of Cadwell Park during the 91st South Dakota state amateur baseball Class B championship game between the Lesterville Broncs and the Canova Gang on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The ballpark resurgence

The ballpark has been around several years, but in the early 2010s, a push was made to revamp the facility.

An immediate goal was to host the district amateur tournament, and to do so, the field needed stadium lights and infield grass. So Canova went to work.

“We got a grant from the state and that helped us with the lights,” said Ronda Gassman, Dave's wife and member of the city board. “But Danny Wiggins' family was the one that kind of lit the fire.”

The Wiggins family, rooted in Canova’s sister town, Epiphany, donated several thousand dollars to build a scoreboard in 2013 to honor their late father, Danny, who was a member of the Gang’s first state championship team in 1966. To pay for other expenses, the baseball association sold sponsorship signs to hang around the stadium for $500 each. Soon, the association raised over $25,000, according to Dave.

“Our businesses are few but what we find being a farming community is we do buy things from different towns,” Dave Gassman said. “So we said, 'Hey, I'm buying from you. What can you kick in (for the ballpark)?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Canova successfully hosted the district tournament in 2013, and from there continued making improvements.

Koepsell recalls a handful of local construction workers spending several unpaid hours after their workdays, building the concession stands, the “crow’s nest” and new dugouts. Dave’s brothers, Mike and Dennis, two local farmers, poured all the concrete that serves as the foundation of the complex. Members of the Miller family also donated time and effort.

“I can't tell you how many tens of thousands of dollars we've saved around here from volunteer work,” Koepsell said.

Canova's Cole Gassman (19) throws the ball to Riley Genzlinger (4) during an amateur baseball game against Salem on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Canova. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

As the years go on, families and companies continue to donate, sometimes even getting creative with it. Dave Gassman, for example, won a four-wheeler from a raffle at a Gang’s game, and sold it for $6,000 and used the money to put-up lights around the little-league field.

In 2020, the baseball association raised enough funds to install artificial turf on the pitcher’s mound, batter’s box and the baselines to home, a move that saved a lot of the day-to-day maintenance and further preserved the park.

A steady time and promising future

Between the $5 ticket fee to games and an annual golf tournament fundraiser the Gang puts on in Howard, the amateur team pulls in roughly $4,000 a year, according to Dave Gassman, enough to be self-sufficient.

To finance the youth teams, the baseball association requires a “little” fee from participants, per Koepsell, but relies mostly on donor contributions.

The city, which owns the park, covers electricity and irrigation expenditures. According to Meghan Gassman, the city finance director and daughter-in-law of Dave and Ronda, the total ballpark expenses are tricky to calculate, since the city treats and distributes its own water, and lighting costs are wrapped into the city-wide electric bill. The fees are manageable, though, with the main ballpark expenses each summer being landscaping labor and equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We've just maintained a balance in the city ever since I’ve been doing things, for almost 10 years now,” Meghan Gassman said. “It’s been even keel, money in, money out.”

Dave Gassman and Koepsell, who each devoted countless hours to the association and park, don't foresee the park development slowing down.

There are plans to add batting cages, a portable mound for the bullpen, a shed to store equipment, and, as Dave Gassman jokes, a continued effort to “fill our fence up with pennants.”

When the Miner County Bank closed earlier this year, the building was donated to the association, according to Koepsell, and there’s a vision to turn it into a memorabilia hall.

Or, if Dave Gassman had it his way, as the town continues combating its dissolution through investing in baseball, they'll spruce up the drive down Main Street by turning the bank into a new sports bar.

“It’s kind of a wild dream,” he said. “But we have had a lot of wild dreams over the years.”