Angels retain District 5B tournament crown with hard-earned victory over rival Pheasants

PARKSTON, S.D. — For the second-straight year and eighth time since 2013, the District 5B tournament crown belongs to the Alexandria Angels.

True to recent form, third-seeded Alexandria and top-seeded Winner/Colome battled in a tight, low-scoring affair, but a two-run seventh inning proved to be the difference in a 5-3 final on Friday night at The Pond.

In the decisive seventh frame, Alexandria broke a 3-all deadlock when courtesy runner Reggie Slaba scampered home on a wild pitch and added an extra run to the cushion with an RBI single from Jacob Giles.

Winner/Colome put runners on the corners in the eighth and had a leadoff single in the ninth but was unable to cut into the deficit. It marked the third-straight season the Pheasants advanced to the district title game but were denied the championship plaque and the second consecutive time falling to the Angels.

“It’s like this every time we play (Winner/Colome), and we have a ton of respect for them,” said Alexandria shortstop Jordan Gau. “It’s fun to play, and it’s always a good game.”

The two sides split their regular season meetings, both decided by one run. Winner/Colome took the first contest 5-4 on June 11, with the Angels returning the favor with a 2-1 win on June 23.

“This was a feel-good game and a confidence builder,” added catcher Michael Schoettmer. “It’s always nice getting momentum heading into the tournament, but at the same time, the real tournament starts now.”

Alexandria's Jordan Gau (front) throws toward first base for an out as Cole Wenande (behind) looks on during the the District 5B amateur baseball championship game against Winner/Colome on Friday, July 28, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

The combination of Gau and Schoettmer got the night started for the Angels in the top of the first. After two quick outs, Gau doubled to deep right field and advanced to third on an error, and one pitch later, a Schoettmer single gave Alexandria a 1-0 edge.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Winner/Colome offered a response, tying the contest at 1-1 on an Austin Richey sacrifice fly that plated Reed Harter.

Alexandria got back to work in the sixth, loading the bases and converting the threat into two runs. First, a hard-hit ball up the middle by Cole Wenande took a ricochet off the mound to score Pierce Smith, which was followed by a bases-loaded walk that scored Peyton Smith.

The Pheasants returned the game to level terms almost immediately in the bottom half of the frame, with Chandler Bakley mashing a two-run home run deep to left-center field to tie it at 3-all.

From there, the Angels’ seventh-inning output held up as the game-winning effort.

“You have to capitalize on runners in scoring position because you don’t get many of those opportunities against good teams,” Schoettmer said. “We tried to put an emphasis on putting guys on and taking quality at-bats and when you do that, the game will take care of itself.”

“After punching our ticket last week, everyone could come in and play loose, play our game,” Gau added. “We just played our game. We put the ball in play on offense and made some plays behind (pitcher) Ethan Davis — who was terrific tonight — to make outs on defense and let the chips fall where they may.”

Davis went eight innings, striking out six Pheasants while allowing 10 hits and yielding zero walks before Tyson Gau came in and recorded the final three outs to earn a save. At the plate, Jordan Gau and Pierce Smith each had two hits, as Alexandria had nine as a team. In all, seven Angels had a hit and four recorded RBIs.

For Winner/Colome, Bakley, Harter, Derek Graesser and Dillon Lambley all put up two hits, accounting for eight of the Pheasants’ 10 as a squad. JJ Farner was credited with the loss on the mound after 6 1/3 innings of work that included three strikeouts, six walks, seven hits and two earned runs.

Both Alexandria (16-5) and Winner/Colome (16-5) will learn their state tournament draws on Sunday, and according to Schoettmer and Gau, the Angels’ spirits are high heading into the first round next week in Mitchell.

“We’ve got a lot of experience on this team,” Gau said. “It’s always fun playing in our backyard at Cadwell (Park), and there’s no better time in the summer than the state amateur baseball tournament.”