Amateur roundup for July 22-23: Winner/Colome, Alexandria advance in District 5B semifinals

PARKSTON, S.D. — A big day at the plate from Dillon Lambley paired with a productive start on the mound from Derek Graesser was enough for Winner/Colome to grab a 5-2 win over Platte in District 5B amateur baseball semifinal action on Sunday evening.

Lambley finished with three hits, driving in two of Winner/Colome's four runs through the first three innings, and Lambley allowed just two runs in eight inning pitched while striking out six, and the Pheasants advanced to the district championship game.

Winner/Colome found early success against Killer Tomatoes starter Michael Buitenbos, scoring three runs off of four singles in the first inning. Drew DeMers finished with two hits, one run and an RBI, and Graesser had two hits and two runs.

Platte managed just six hits against Graesser, including a first inning double from Sheldon Gant, who scored on a groundout. The Killer Tomatoes added a second run in the fourth on a ground ball error. A deep fly ball by Preston Nedved nearly cut the score to 5-4 in the eighth inning, but the ball was caught on the warning track and relayed to first for the double play. In seven innings pitched, Buitenbos allowed 12 hits, five runs and struck out four.

Alexandria 6, Mount Vernon 5: In the second semifinal game in the District 5B tournament at Parkston, Alexandria fought off a late rally from Mount Vernon to advance to the championship game. The Mustangs scored three runs in the eighth inning but went three up, three down in the ninth. Michael Schoettmer lead the Angeles with two hits and three RBI’s, while Jed Schmidt struck out 12 and allowed six runs through nine innings pitched. Briggs Havlik had two hits for Mount Vernon, and Luke Tiesler allowed 10 hits and struck out eight in nine innings pitched. Alexandria faces Winner/Colome in the District 5B championship on Friday. Mount Vernon faces the winner of Corsica/Stickney and Parkston on Tuesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Four Corners 7, Wessington Springs 6: It required extra-inning dramatics, but in semifinals action of the amateur District 3 tournament on Sunday afternoon, No. 1 seed Four Corners eked past No. 5 Wessington Springs 7-6 to advance to the championship. Tied 6-all in the 10th inning, Andrew McCloud reached on a ground ball error, scoring Joshua Lester to the plate and clinching the walk-off win for Four Corners. McCloud finished with one hit and two RBIs, Lester had two hits and two runs and Nathan Hainy struck out nine in nine innings pitched. Wessington Springs finished with nine hits, and three from Camden Jost, who had a game-high four RBIs.

Plankinton 12, Colome 6: In an elimination game in Kimball on Sunday afternoon, No. 3 seed Plankinton sent No. 4 Colome home for the postseason. Leading 5-3 in the fifth inning, the Bankers scored three runs to widen the lead, then put on four-runs in the seventh. Drew Gerlach finished with two hits, three runs, and Cain Tobin had two hits, one RBI and one run. Thomas Stange gave up six hits in 7.1 innings pitched. For the Chaos, Aaron Sundquist had two hits and an RBI, and Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse had batted in two runs, including a ninth inning solo home run.

Saturday action

Canova 14, Salem 4: In District 4B tournament action at Flandreau, Canova’s bats got hot in a win over Salem to advance to the semifinals. Canova scored five runs in the first inning, four in the fourth inning and five in the eighth inning. Jared Miller finished with a four hits and four runs, Garrett Gassman had two hits and two runs, and the Gang combined for 16 hits. For the Cubs, Bobby Koepsell had a team-high three hits.

Wessington Springs 6, Colome 5: Parker DeJean hit the go-ahead, two RBI double, and Wessington Springs scored three unanswered runs in the seventh inning to beat Colome 6-5 on Saturday in Kimball. DeJean finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Drew Olinger had four hits. Carter Dye had three hits and two RBIs for the Chaos.

Chamberlain 4, Plankinton 1: Evan Steiner struck out 19 batters in the first round of the District 3B tournament at Kimball to lead No. 6 Chamberlain to a victory. Steiner and Ian Anderson delivered two hits and an RBI apiece for the Mallards, and the Bankers tallied nine hits but brought just a single run across.

