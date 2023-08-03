Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball tournament roundup for Aug. 2: Alpacas extinguish Firechiefs behind fifth-inning outburst

Lennox Only One and Lake Norden were the first two teams to secure their places in the round of 16 during Wednesday’s opening night action at the 2023 Class B state amateur tournament.

8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballMilbankvsLennox-36.jpg
Lennox's Marcus Van Driel (23) makes contact on a swing during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Milbank Firechiefs on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
August 02, 2023 at 11:51 PM

MITCHELL — A fifth-inning onslaught carried Lennox to a 12-3 defeat of Milbank to open the 2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday evening at Cadwell Park.

Powered by eight hits and one error in the bottom half of the fifth frame, the Alpacas slapped 11 runs onto the scoreboard to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 12-3 lead — a rally to which Milbank never offered a reply.

Nine different Alpacas registered a hit in the contest as they recorded 11 as a team, led by Kyle Braun and pick-up player Kyle Tuschen, of Salem, with two apiece. Matt Storo added a three-run home run, while Walker Hultgren had two runs batted in.

JD Kirchner earned the win in a 6 1/3-inning relief effort, sending nine Firechiefs down on strikes while yielding three hits and two walks. Brock Anderson went 2 2/3 innings in the start, striking out five but allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.

8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballMilbankvsLennox-16.jpg
Lennox's JD Kirchner delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Milbank Firechiefs on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Milbank’s Dom Boerger was cruising on the mound early on, striking out six Alpacas through three innings, but as he cooled off — finishing with seven strikeouts, seven earned runs against, eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings — so did the Firechiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch Quade and Taylor Boerger each had two hits, accounting for four of the Firechiefs’ six hits. Kellen Hoeke added two RBIs and Dom Boerger had one.

Lennox advances to the second round to play Eastern Dakota League champion Lake Norden at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s the second-straight year the Alpacas have won their opening game of the tournament, following up on a run to the semifinals in 2022.

8-2-23StateAmateurOpeningCeremonies-1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Here is a look at the Opening Day of the state amateur tournament
The Lennox Only One Alpacas defeat the Milbank Firechiefs 12-3. Lake Norden defeats Flandreau 1-0.
6h ago

8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballFlandreauvsLakeNorden-1.jpg
Lake Norden's Jordon Johnson delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Flandreau Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Lake Norden downs Cardinals in pitchers’ duel

MITCHELL — For the first time in six tournaments, a pitchers’ duel produced a 1-0 final score at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Led by a seven-inning, seven-strikeout performance from starter Jordan Johnson and polished off with a six-out save from Nicolai Arbach, Lake Norden shut out Flandreau in the first round on Wednesday night at Cadwell Park.

The contest's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Josh Cleveland doubled to left field to drive in Jackson Noem. Three walks loaded the bases for Flandreau with one out in the ninth, but Arbach responded by shutting the door on the comeback with back-to-back strikeouts — the latter on a full count — to preserve the shutout win.

The 1-0 final score is the tournament’s first since the 2017 semifinals between Alexandria and Harrisburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

8-2-23StateAmateurBaseballFlandreauvsLakeNorden-11.jpg
Flandreau's Bret Severtson watches a pitch fly toward home plate during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Lake Norden Lakers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Cleveland, Mitchell Noem and Jesse VanOverbeke accounted for all the Lakers’ hits, as Lake Norden was out-hit three to six, while Cameron Thue also reach base via a walk.

Calvin Hegg and pickup player Jacob VonBerge, of Salem, each had two hits for the Cardinals. Bret Severtson pitched all eight innings, finishing with eight strikeouts to one walk.

Lake Norden (16-4) moves on to a second-round meeting against Cornbelt representative Lennox at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s the second consecutive state tournament with a first-round win for the Lakers.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
What To Read Next
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Sports
Class B VFW 16U state tournament begins Friday in Parkston
7h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-14-22StateAmateurBaseballChampionshipGarretsonvsDellRapids-98.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
A team-by-team look at the 32 Class B state amateur baseball qualifiers
17h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-14-22StateAmateurBaseballChampionshipGarretsonvsDellRapids-77.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Dierks: Mudcats’ bid for three-peat leads top stories to watch at 2023 Class B amateur baseball tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080721.N.DR.PRESTURGISTRAVEL3.JPG
Local
Jam-packed lineup in store for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party, featuring big music artists, stuntmen
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
1d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson