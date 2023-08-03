Amateur baseball tournament roundup for Aug. 2: Alpacas extinguish Firechiefs behind fifth-inning outburst

MITCHELL — A fifth-inning onslaught carried Lennox to a 12-3 defeat of Milbank to open the 2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday evening at Cadwell Park.

Powered by eight hits and one error in the bottom half of the fifth frame, the Alpacas slapped 11 runs onto the scoreboard to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 12-3 lead — a rally to which Milbank never offered a reply.

Nine different Alpacas registered a hit in the contest as they recorded 11 as a team, led by Kyle Braun and pick-up player Kyle Tuschen, of Salem, with two apiece. Matt Storo added a three-run home run, while Walker Hultgren had two runs batted in.

JD Kirchner earned the win in a 6 1/3-inning relief effort, sending nine Firechiefs down on strikes while yielding three hits and two walks. Brock Anderson went 2 2/3 innings in the start, striking out five but allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.

Lennox's JD Kirchner delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Milbank Firechiefs on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Milbank’s Dom Boerger was cruising on the mound early on, striking out six Alpacas through three innings, but as he cooled off — finishing with seven strikeouts, seven earned runs against, eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings — so did the Firechiefs.

Mitch Quade and Taylor Boerger each had two hits, accounting for four of the Firechiefs’ six hits. Kellen Hoeke added two RBIs and Dom Boerger had one.

Lennox advances to the second round to play Eastern Dakota League champion Lake Norden at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s the second-straight year the Alpacas have won their opening game of the tournament, following up on a run to the semifinals in 2022.

Lake Norden's Jordon Johnson delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Flandreau Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Lake Norden downs Cardinals in pitchers’ duel

MITCHELL — For the first time in six tournaments, a pitchers’ duel produced a 1-0 final score at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

Led by a seven-inning, seven-strikeout performance from starter Jordan Johnson and polished off with a six-out save from Nicolai Arbach, Lake Norden shut out Flandreau in the first round on Wednesday night at Cadwell Park.

The contest's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Josh Cleveland doubled to left field to drive in Jackson Noem. Three walks loaded the bases for Flandreau with one out in the ninth, but Arbach responded by shutting the door on the comeback with back-to-back strikeouts — the latter on a full count — to preserve the shutout win.

The 1-0 final score is the tournament’s first since the 2017 semifinals between Alexandria and Harrisburg.

Flandreau's Bret Severtson watches a pitch fly toward home plate during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first-round game against the Lake Norden Lakers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Cleveland, Mitchell Noem and Jesse VanOverbeke accounted for all the Lakers’ hits, as Lake Norden was out-hit three to six, while Cameron Thue also reach base via a walk.

Calvin Hegg and pickup player Jacob VonBerge, of Salem, each had two hits for the Cardinals. Bret Severtson pitched all eight innings, finishing with eight strikeouts to one walk.

Lake Norden (16-4) moves on to a second-round meeting against Cornbelt representative Lennox at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s the second consecutive state tournament with a first-round win for the Lakers.

