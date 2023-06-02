Amateur baseball roundup for June 1: Mustangs power past Dimock/Emery

PLANKINTON, S.D. -- After a 5-all score after five innings, Mount Vernon stayed one step ahead of Dimock/Emery late for an 11-7 Sunshine League amateur baseball victory on Thursday night.

Cameron Deinert had the big hit in the fifth inning, hitting a three-run inside-the-park home run to left field, breaking the tie game and allowing Mount Vernon to take the lead for good. Deinert drove in four runs for the game, while Briggs Havlik added two hits. Deric Denning was the winning pitcher with five innings pitched, seven strikeouts and three earned runs allowed. Luke Tiesler earned the four-inning save with three hits allowed, two earned runs and three strikeouts. The game was played in Plankinton as Mount Vernon continues work on its home ballpark.

From left, Dimock/Emery's Josh Engquist and Mount Vernon's Brady Albrecht collide in a play at the plate during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Plankinton. Engquist was out on the play. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Peyton Nash had three hits and two runs scored for Dimock/Emery, while Drew Kitchens had two hits and two RBIs. Josh Engquist was the losing pitcher, allowing nine hits, 11 runs and striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Mount Vernon (7-0) plays at Winner/Colome on June 8, while Dimock/Emery makes the trip to Winner to face the Pheasants on June 4.

Here’s a look at the rest of the area action on Thursday night:



Platte 11, Parkston 6 (10 innings) at Parkston: Five runs in the 10th and eight runs in the final two innings helped the Killer Tomatoes win in Sunshine League action. Grayson Hanson and Mason Townsend each drove in two runs for Platte and Travis Gant was the winning pitcher in relief. Matt Malloy and Luke Bormann each drove in two runs, with Bormann posting three hits.

Corsica/Stickney 5, Parkston Devil Rays 4 in Corsica: Ryan Buck's two-out RBI single served as the walk-off winner for the Horned Frogs to defeat the upstart Rays in Sunshine League play. Caleb Crist was the winning pitcher in relief, with five strikeouts in two innings of work without a run allowed. Blake Moke started and struck out 11 batters in seven innings. Kris Menning had three hits for the Horned Frogs. Ty Neugebauer had two hits and drove in three runs and Jake Helleloid recorded 13 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched for Parkston.

Colome 8, Plankinton 7 at Colome: Carter Dye had a home run and Shea Connot had three hits for Colome in a home Pony Hills League victory. Carter Brickman had eight strikeouts in seven innings, with seven hits allowed and five runs, all unearned. Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse earned the save, recording five of his six outs via strikeout. Colome outhit Plankinton 12-8 in the win. Hunter Pranger had three hits for the Bankers, who struck out 13 times as a team.

Wessington Springs 9, Four Corners 8 in Wessington Springs: Trailing 8-3 going to the seventh inning, the hometown Owls scored five times to tie the game and overtook Four Corners with a run in the eighth. Terrek Butterfield was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out nine hitters in four innings after starter Mason Schelske had punched out nine opposing batters in five innings. Butterfield, Cade Mohling, Tyson Lien and Cayden Slykhuis each had two hits for the Owls. Andrew Coverdale and Nathan Hainy each had two hits for Four Corners.

Other amateur scores

Cornbelt

Canova 4, Dell Rapids Mudcats 3

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 17, Flandreau 7

Colman at Madison, ppd. to July 9