Amateur baseball roundup for May 25: Angels rally past visiting Mudcats in Sunshine play

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Once Alexandria got the offense going on Thrusday night, the Angels took control of its Sunshine League amateur baseball battle with the Parkston Mudcats for an 8-2 win.

The Angels trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning, when they scored three runs and added five more in the seventh frame. Tyson Gau pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in the winning effort. Pierce Smith had three hits and two RBIs and Michael Schoettmer had two doubles and drove in three runs.

The Mudcats picked up two hits each from Matt Malloy and Brady Nolz, while Jeff Harris and Riley McGinnis each scored runs. Jake Weber was the losing pitcher, allowing eight hits in six innings of work with seven earned runs and three strikeouts.

Alexandria (3-2, 1-1 Sunshine) will play at Platte on June 6, while the Mudcats (1-2, 0-1 Sunshine) travel to Winner/Colome on Friday, May 26 and host Garretson on Sunday, May 28.

Parkston's Luke Bormann leaps to make a catch in left field during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Alexandria. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Canova 6, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 5 in Canova: Tim Gassman’s RBI single lifted the Gang to a home victory on Thursday, capping a back-and-forth finish in Cornbelt League play. H/H led 3-1 through 5 1/2 innings and tied the game at 5-all with two runs in the top of the ninth. Jared Miller and Jason Miller each had two hits and Garrett Gassman had a home run. Tim Gassman was the winning pitcher, recording the final two outs in the ninth. Kendall Gassman struck out four and scattered six hits in six innings in the start on the mound for the Gang. Cameron Quigley had a home run and drove in two for H/H. Up next, Canova will play at Dell Rapids Mudcats on June 1.

Mount Vernon 4, Platte 2 in Platte: Bradley Dean kept the Killer Tomatoes in check from the mound in a complete-game three-hitter for a Sunshine League triumph. Dean threw 130 pitches in the win, allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out a pair. Eric Giblin had two doubles as part of a four-hit game and Spencer Neugebauer knocked three hits and scored twice, while Chase Hetland drove in two runs. Ryan Allen and Grayson Hanson each picked up RBIs for Platte, which was outhit 14-3. Travis Gant was the losing pitcher with five hits and two runs allowed in five innings of work. The Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 Sunshine) hosts Freeman on May 30, while Platte (1-2, 0-1 Sunshine) goes to Parkston to play the Mudcats on June 1.

Dell Rapids Mudcats 12, Salem 2 in Salem (7 inn.): An eight-run sixth inning sent the Mudcats past Salem in the Cornbelt on Thursday. Ty Hoglund had three hits, three runs scored and drove in two runs for the Mudcats, who had a combined two-hitter from Dalton Allen and Mark Abrahamson on the mound. Salem committed six errors in the loss and had hits from Cole Cheeseman and Avery Feterl, while Isaac Anderson was the losing pitcher. Salem (2-5, 1-3 Cornbelt) plays PBR in Dell Rapids on May 30.

Plankinton 7, Wessington Springs 6 in Plankinton: In a 4-all game, three runs for the Bankers tipped the scale for good in a Pony Hills League contest. Cain Tobin drove in two runs, while Ryland DeVries was the winning pitcher in relief with four innings without an earned run and combined with starter Devin Mehlhaff for 10 strikeouts. Mason Schelske had 11 strikeouts in five innings for Springs, Cade Mohling and Austin Olson had two hits each and Drew Olinger had three RBIs for the Owls (0-3, 0-1 Pony Hills), which hosts Colome on Sunday, May 28.

Wynot 10, Tabor 6 in Wynot, Neb.: The Expos climbed out of a 4-0 deficit for a South Central League win. Lee Heimes had four hits and drove in three runs, while Landon Wieseler scored three times. Peyton Weiseler was the winning pitcher in relief, while Chase Kortan took the loss in relief for the Bluebirds despite six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Kortan and Chris Sutera each had two hits for Tabor (1-3, 1-1 SCL).

Chamberlain 10, Colome 4 in Chamberlain: Dakota Munger had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs in the Mallards’ home Pony Hills League win on Thursday. Evan Steiner was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in six innings, while Isaac Anderson covered the final three innings without a run allowed. Jake Luse had two hits and was the losing pitcher in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts for the Chaos, while Joey Cole had a two-RBI double. Chamberlain (1-0) goes to Four Corners on Sunday, May 28, while Colome (0-3, 0-1 Pony Hills) plays at Wessington Springs.

Other scores from Thursday

Cornbelt

Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks 5, Colman 0

Lennox 12, Dell Rapids PBR 7

Madison 15, Flandreau 4 (7 inn.)

Pony Hills

Four Corners at Kimball/White Lake: ppd. to July 1 seven-inning doubleheader in Kimball.