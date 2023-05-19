Amateur baseball roundup for May 18: Parkston Devil Rays, Platte win home contests

MITCHELL — Thursday, May 18 marked the first major night of amateur baseball action around South Dakota. Here’s a look at the Mitchell-area action:

Parkston Devil Rays 10, Winner/Colome 5 in Parkston: Jake Helleloid earned the win and drove in three runs for Parkston in a home Sunshine League victory on Thursday. Jonah Schmidt and T.J. Schmidt each drove in a pair of runs as well for the Rays. Chandler Bakley, Drew DeMers and Derek Graesser each had two hits for the Pheasants. The Devil Rays (2-1, 1-0 Sunshine) will play at Platte on Sunday, May 21, while Winner/Colome (1-1, 0-1 Sunshine) is off until Thursday, May 25 when it hosts Corsica-Stickney in Winner.

Members Only Sports Sunshine League newcomer Devil Rays add to amateur baseball history in Parkston With a roster featuring many recent Parkston and Mitchell High School products, the Rays are making their debut as a club this season, giving Parkston two amateur teams once again.

Mount Vernon 6, Wessington Springs 3 at Springs: The Mustangs moved to 3-0 with a non-league win at Wessington Springs. Bradley Dean was the winning pitcher in relief, picking up five of Mount Vernon’s 12 team strikeouts, while Baley Miller earned the save. Brady Albrecht had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs, who rallied from a 3-2 hole with four runs over the final three innings. Dalton Mogck drove in a pair of runs for the Owls (0-1), who are set to play at Dimock/Emery on May 23. Mount Vernon travels to Alexandria to open Sunshine League play on Sunday, May 21.

Platte 15, Colome 0 in Platte (5 innings): Hunter Hewitt had a pair of doubles in a three-hit, three-RBI game and Michael Buitenbos had three hits and drove in four runs for the Killer Tomatoes, who put the game away early with five-run innings in the second and fourth. Buitenbos was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed in five innings. Carter Brickman was the losing pitcher for the Chaos, allowing six unearned runs as Colome made five errors as a team. Platte (1-0) hosts the Parkston Devil Rays on Sunday, May 21, while Colome (0-2) travels to Alexandria on Tuesday, May 23.

Alexandria 9, Sioux Falls Squirrels 7 at Alexandria: Cole Wenande’s three-run homer in the eighth inning broke a 6-all tie to power the Angels to a non-league win Thursday. Wenande had three hits, three runs scored and drove in four runs for Alexandria (2-1). Jerrod Zens added two hits and Jed Schmidt pitched six innings of one-run baseball with nine strikeouts. Jordan Gau threw the final three innings and earned the win, with six hits and three earned runs allowed. The Angels will open Sunshine League play on Sunday, May 21 hosting Mount Vernon.

Canova 20, Salem 4 at Salem (5 innings): Home runs from Jared Miller and Garrett Gassman sent the Gang to a season-opening victory over the Cubs in Cornbelt League play. Jared Miller and Derek Miller each had three hits in the win, with Jared Miller driving in six runs in the victory, which included 14 runs in the first three frames and seven runs in the second inning. Kalub Carmichel drove in two runs for the Cubs in the loss. The Gang (1-0) hosts Colman at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Salem (1-4, 0-2 Cornbelt) host the Harford/Humboldt Wood Ducks at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tabor 11, Freeman 4 at Tabor: Tied at 3 going to the seventh inning, the hometown Bluebirds scored six runs to blow the South Central League lid-lifter open. Hunter Hallock and Chase Kortan each drove in three runs, with Dustin Honomichl throwing six innings to pick up the win on the mound, with Kortan covering the final three innings for the Bluejays (1-2, 1-0 SCL). Jake Weier had three hits for the Black Sox (1-1, 0-1 SCL). Freeman hosts Wynot on Sunday, while Tabor’s next league action is at Wynot on Thursday, May 25.

Other Thursday amateur baseball scores

Cornbelt

Dell Rapids Mudcats 11, Colman 7

Dell Rapids PBR 17, Flandreau 7

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 19, Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks 4

Lennox 14, Madison 4 (8 inn.)

South Central

Lesterville 13, Crofton 3