Amateur baseball roundup for June 8: Early spark carries Angels past Rays

PARKSTON, S.D. — Behind a 5-1 first inning and commanding pitching from Jed Schmidt, Alexandria cruised to a 10-1 road victory over the Parkston Devil Rays in Sunshine League action on Thursday night at The Pond.

The Angels used four first-inning hits, including doubles by Tyson Gau and Michael Schoettmer, to stake themselves to an early lead. Later in the seventh, Alexandria tacked on four runs with help from three walks and an error.

Schmidt send down 16 Rays on strikes while yielding five walks and three hits in a complete game effort. Gau recorded two hits, as Schoettmer, Peyton Smith and Jacob Giles each had two runs batted in. Smith and Jordan Gau each scored twice.

Jonah Schmidt, Max Scott and Logan Heidinger notched the hits for Parkston, while Seth Muth scored the lone run. Jake Helleloid went five innings in a start on the mound, striking out six batters, walking four and surrendering four hits.

Both clubs face Sunshine opponents again on Sunday, as Alexandria (4-3) visits Winner/Colome and Parkston (3-6) hosts Corsica/Stickney.

Action from an amateur baseball game between the Alexandria Angels and the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dimock/Emery 9, Platte 7

EMERY, S.D. — Trailing 7-2 after four innings, Dimock/Emery mounted a comeback to snatch a Sunshine League victory from Platte on Thursday night.

Dimock/Emery used four runs in the fifth inning to pull within one run before taking the lead for good on a seventh-inning two-RBI single by P_ Nash.

Nash finished with two hits, as did Drew Kitchens, who scored twice and pushed across the game-tying run. Colton Plagmann and Phil Johnson also had two hits apiece, with Johnson and Parker Bollinger also recording two RBIs on a fifth inning home run. Jason Schmidt pitched a complete game with four strikeouts to three walks.

Hunter Hewitt had three hits, two runs scored and one RBI for Platte, as Richard Sternberg and Mason Townsend added two hits each. Hayden Kuiper drove in two runs.

Both teams return to the field on Sunday, with Dimock/Emery (7-4) hosting the Parkston Mudcats and Platte (4-3) visiting Mount Vernon.

Winner/Colome 12, Mount Vernon 2

WINNER, S.D. — Winner/Colome handed Mount Vernon its first loss of the season in a Sunshine League showdown on Thursday night.

The Pheasants built a 4-0 lead through three innings and tacked on six runs in the fifth to break the contest open.

Austin Richey went 4-for-4 at the plate, including two doubles, scoring twice and driving in one run to pace Winner/Colome. Four additional Pheasants — Derek Graesser, Reed Harter, Chandler Bakley and Austin Calhoon — recorded two RBIs each. JJ Farner went five innings in a start on the mount to get the win, before Connor Hopkins polished off the effort with three striekouts in two innings.

For Mount Vernon, Bradley Dean hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Briggs Havlik had two hits. Dean was credited with the loss after pitching two innings, as Havlik and Koby Larson also contributed on the mound.

Both sides are back in Sunshine League action on Sunday, as Winner/Colome (7-1) hosts Alexandria and Mount Vernon (6-1) hosts Platte.

KWL 11, Wessington Springs 3

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — Playing on the road, Kimball/White Lake never trailed, steadily pulling away from Wessington Springs for a Pony Hills win on Thursday night.

Mitchell Price and Zac Wallner combined to punch out 17 Owls on strikes while surrendering three walks and seven hits. Four Nationals — Wallner, Trent Wookey, Wes Kroupa and Blake Leiferman — had multiple hits, as Leiferman, Price and Eathen Gaulke all had multiple RBIs.

For Springs, Mason Schelske had one hit and scored twice, while Clay Olinger had two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Landon Cleveland struck out 11 batters in six innings of work on the mound.

Springs (3-2) hosts Plankinton on Monday, June 12.

Canova 12, H/H Wood Ducks 2

CANOVA, S.D. — Canova jumped on top early and never looked back, rolling to a win over the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks in Cornbelt action on Thursday night.

Justin Miller and Jason Miller combined for five hits and each drove in one run. Garrett Gassman hit a home run, while Tim Gassman notched two hits and two RBIs. Derek Miller, Trey Krier and Tim Gassman split pitching duties, combining for eight strikeouts with one walk and five hits allowed.

Braden Herr had two hits for the Wood Ducks, as JJ Jesson and Carter Halverson each had one hit and one RBI.

Canova (3-1) visits Colman on Sunday in its next action.

Salem 5, Madison 3

SALEM, S.D. — Grabbing control of the lead in the fifth inning, Salem scored a home victory on Thursday night.

Cole Cheeseman had two hits and one RBI, while Kyle Tuschen added one more RBI for the Cubs. Tyler Earls hurled a complete game, striking out three and allowing six hits.

Greg Biagi notched three hits and Mitch McNary added two more for the Broncos. Brock Minnaert went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out four batters.

Salem visits the Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks on Tuesday, June 13.

Tabor 7, Crofton (Neb.) 2

CROFTON, Neb. — Strong pitching from Bryce Scieszinski kept Croton (Neb.) scoreless for eight innings to boost Tabor to a South Central League win on Thursday night.

For the Bluebirds, Riley Rothschadl collected three hits and two RBIs, while Beau Rothschadl and Joey Slama added two hits each and Chase Kortan drove in two runs. Scieszinski had one RBI and also tossed a complete game, striking out seven batters across the nine innings.

Zach Hegge struck out 10 Bluebirds in six innings of work on the mound for Crofton.

Four Corners 12, Colome 10

COLOME, S.D. — A six-run ninth-inning rally sent Four Corners past Colome on Thursday night.

Four Corners went ahead 6-0 in the third inning before Colome battled back to take a 10-6 lead into the final frame. There, two walks, an error and four hits provided a game-winning comeback for the visitors.

For Four Corners, Josh Davies and Jeremy Hand combined to strike out 10 batters without allowing a walk.

Riley Orel went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored to runs to lead Colome, which had six other batter record multiple hits in the contest. Christian Schweigert, Shea Connot and Carter Brickman each drove in two runs, with Connot adding eight strikeouts in seven innings on the mound.

Colome (1-5) hosts Chamberlain on Sunday.

Other amateur scores

Flandreau 16, Colman 7

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 12, Dell Rapids PBR 2

