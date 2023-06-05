Amateur baseball roundup for June 4: Cubs score doubleheader sweep of Colman

SALEM, S.D. — Hosting a Cornbelt doubleheader against Colman, the Salem Cubs picked up a pair of wins on Sunday, edging out the A’s 7-5 in Game 1 before a 14-3 blowout in six innings in Game 2.

Kyle Tuschen and Jacob Vonberge helped lead the Cubs in Game 1, each notching two hits and three runs batted in. Jacob Ebeling and Tyler Earls combined to handle pitching duties, striking out six batters.

Ian Barker drove in three runs for the A’s while also pitching six innings with six strikeouts.

In Game 2, Bobby Koepsell smacked four hits as Tuschen matched his Game 1 output with two hits and three RBIs. Raygen Randall added two hits and two RBIs

Barker went six more innings on the mound with five additional strikeouts in Game 2.

Salem's Bobby Koepsell reaches out to catch a pickoff throw at second base as Colman's Tom McGuire slides back into the base during a Cornbelt League amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Salem. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Platte 7, Parkston Devil Rays 1

PARKSTON, S.D. — Platte went eight innings without allowing a run, steadily pulling away from the Parkston Devil Rays to notch a Sunshine League victory on the road Sunday.

Michael Buitenbos tossed seven shutout innings for the Killer Tomatoes, striking out six batters without yielding a walk. Platte had six batters record multiple hits, paced by three from Hayden Kuiper, who also scored three runs. Among those with two hits, Grant Doom, Jimmy DeWaard and Travis Gant each drove in one run.

Despite scoring one run, the Rays picked up 11 hits, led by a 4-for-5 night from Jonah Schmidt, who drove in a run from Caleb Titze on a single to the outfield in the ninth inning. Jake Helleloid added two hits, with five Rays recording one base knock each. Ty Neugebauer was credited with the loss on the mound, going five innings in the start with five strikeouts and allowing nine hits and one walk.

Both squads host Alexandria in their next action, as Platte (3-2) faces the Angels on Tuesday and Parkston (3-5) gets them on Thursday.

Winner/Colome 11, Dimock/Emery 0 (3 inn.)

WINNER, S.D. — A nine-run second inning boosted Winner/Colome to a win over Sunshine League rival Dimock/Emery on Sunday. The contest was called off after three innings due to weather.

The Pheasants scored all nine of their second-inning runs with two outs, aided by four doubles in the frame. Drew DeMers had two hits with one RBI and scored twice, as Chandler Bakley added two runs and three RBIs on two hits, including a third-inning solo home run. Connor Hopkins and Austin Richey chipped in three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively. One hit allowed was all that separated Derek Graesser from three perfect innings on the mound.

Doug Sudbeck picked up the Raptors’ lone hit and way also given the loss on the mound.

Both sides are back in action at home Thursday night, as Winner/Colome (6-1) welcomes unbeaten Mount Vernon and Dimock/Emery (6-4) hosts Platte.

Wessington Springs 5, Chamberlain 4

CHAMBERLAIN — After falling behind 4-1 through four innings, Wessington Springs pulled ahead with back-to-back two-run frames and held on for a win over Chamberlain in Pony Hills action on Sunday.

Leadoff hitter Cade Mohling registered three hits, driving in two runs and scoring one, while Landon Cleveland had two hits, one RBI and one run for the Owls. Parker DeJean racked up nine strikeouts in a complete game, allowing four walks and nine hits.

For the Mallards, Adam Schroeder finished with three hits, one RBI and one run, while Kyle Korester added two hits and one run. Mike Schwartz struck out four and walk one across nine innings on the mound.

Wessington Springs (3-1) hosts Kimball/White Lake on Thursday.

Flandreau 3, Canova 1

Canova 10, Flandreau 1

FLANDREAU, S.D. — Canova dropped a pitcher’s duel in Game 1 but responded with a comfortable win in Game 2 to split a road Cornbelt doubleheader at Flandreau on Sunday.

Dallas Schneiderman and Bret Severtson combined for seven strikeouts in Game 1 for Flandreau. Severtson added two hits, as Luke Gassman plated both runs in the third inning

Riley Genzlinger had two hits for Canova, while Kendall Gassman pushed across the Gang’s lone run. Tyler Genzlinger was credited with the loss in four innings of relief for starter Cole Gassman.

In Game 2, Jared Miller, Kendall Gassman and Tim Gassman each had two RBIs, with Miller, Derek Miller and Calab Carmichael scoring two runs apiece. Kendall Gassman tossed a complete game to get the win on the mound.

Canova (2-1) hosts the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks on Thursday.

Yankton Tappers 8, Freeman 7

YANKTON — Trailing 7-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Yankton strung together a six-run rally to topple Freeman on Sunday.

Before recording a single out in the ninth, the Tappers pulled within 7-6. Then, with two outs, Yankton loaded the bases and Mitch Gullickson delivered a two-RBI walk-off single.

On the night, Gullickson had three hits and scored twice, while Joe Gokie and Collin Zarhbock also recorded three hits. Cade Sudbeck got the win in relief of starter Kieren Luellman, striking out four batters in 2 2/3 innings.

Bailey Sage led the way for Freeman with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Owen Feser, Blake Schroedermeier and Jackson Fiegen all drove in one run, with Fiegen also contributing nine strikeouts across eight innings on the mound.

Other area scores

Crofton (Neb.) 6, Menno 1

