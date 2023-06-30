Amateur baseball roundup for June 29: Tabor topples Menno in South Central League tussle

Tabor grabbed a lead in the fourth inning and never trailed, holding off a late rally from Menno to earn a 5-2 victory in South Central League play on Thursday night.

Bryce Scieszinski hurled a complete game and struck out three batters, limiting the Mad Frogs to two runs despite yielding 10 hits. He also recorded one run batted in for the Blue Birds and reached base twice via walk, as Tabor collected eight hits as a team.

The Mad Frogs were partially undone by three errors defensively behind a solid seven-inning outing from Doug Hall. Preston Gall, Spencer Schultz and Dustin Livingston all picked up multiple hits for Menno, while Dylan Lehr and Macon Oplinger were responsible for driving in one run each.

Tabor (6-3) takes on Freeman in a road game on Sunday, July 2, and Menno (0-10) hosts the Black Sox on Tuesday, July 4.

Plankinton holds off Springs

Plankinton's Cain Tobin, center, catches a throw and prepares to apply the tag to Wessington Springs' Terrek Butterfield on a steal attempt during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Plankinton. Butterfield was out on the play. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

PLANKINTON, S.D. — With the tying run in scoring position, Thomas Stange struck out the final batter as Plankinton fended off Wessington Springs for an 8-6 Pony Hills win on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stange had four strikeouts among the last six outs to close the door on a seven-inning start from Ryland DeVries that featured eight strikeouts. Sean Devries was the lone Banker with multiple hits, as he joined Griffin Tobin and Blaine Bohr with two runs scored each and Austin Hauge had two RBIs.

Terrek Butterfield paced the Owls’ offense with three hits and one RBI, as Landon Cleveland and Parker DeJean had two hits apiece. Springs out-hit Plankinton 11 to seven in the contest, but committed five errors to the Bankers’ three.

Both sides are back in action on July 6, as Plankinton (6-5) visits Kimball/White Lake and Springs (6-5) hosts Colome.

Plankinton's Ryland DeVries delivers a pitch to home plate during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Plankinton. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Mount Vernon 5, Dimock/Emery 0, in Emery: A complete-game shutout from Deric Denning propelled Mount Vernon past Dimock/Emery in a Sunshine League contest on Thursday. Denning fanned 13 batters in the effort, yielding three hits and seven walks. Spencer Neugebauer and Eric Giblin each recorded three hits, as Neugebauer and Briggs Havlik scored four of the Mustangs’ runs. Phil Johnson, Sam Arend and Chase Arend had the Raptors’ hits in the contest. Dimock/Emery (11-6) is on the road at the Parkston Mudcats on July 3, while Mount Vernon (10-3) hosts Corsica/Stickney on July 6.

Alexandria 17, Parkston Mudcats 1 (5 innings), in Parkston: Every player that came to the plate reached base for Alexandria, as 11 different players recorded a hit in a five-inning, Sunshine League win over the Parkston Mudcats on Thursday. The Angels racked up 16 hits, and five different players hit a double in the win, including Reid Smith, who drove in a team-high four runs. Jordan Gau got the win after going all five innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts. For Parkston, Brady Nolz and Braxton Wilhelm each had a hit. Alexandria (9-5) faces Dimock/Emery on the road on Thursday, July 6, while Parkston (4-10) hosts the Raptors on Monday, July 3.

Colome 9, Chamberlain 2, in Chamberlain: After falling behind 1-0 early, Colome scored nine straight runs to take control and earn a Pony Hills win on Thursday. Shea Connot, Carter Brickman and Aaron Sundquist each had two hits for the Chaos, as Connot added three RBIs and Brickman tossed a complete game. Evan Stiener and Sandler Wiekamp each pushed runs across for the Mallards. Colome (3-8) visits Wessington Springs on July 6 in its next action.

Canova 14, Harftord/Humboldt Gamecocks 5, in Humboldt: The Canova offense was rolling all night, scoring in seven of nine innings en route to a Cornbelt League win Thursday. The Gang racked up 16 hits and five doubles, with Kendall Gassman going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs alongside a win on the mound featuring 10 strikeouts. Justin Miller and Jared Miller each had three hits, as Justin scored four times, while Jared drove in five runs. For the Gamecocks, Oscar Pravecek went three-for-four at the plate and scored twice, including on a two-run home run in the second inning, as Noah Vettrus picked up six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Canova (11-2) matches up with Salem in a home contest on Thursday, July 6, for its next action, while the Gamecocks (8-6) take on the Wood Ducks in a matchup of the two Hartford/Humboldt squads on Friday, July 7.

Dell Rapids Mudcats 11, Salem 0 (7 innings), in Dell Rapids: Fifteen hits and at least one run in every inning helped the Dell Rapids Mudcats earn a Cornbelt League win over Salem on Thursday. Ty Hoglund and Landon Reusink each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the win, with Hoglund picking up a double. Austin Henry and Dalton Lehnen each struck out five batters for the Mudcats. For the Cubs, Tyler Earls and Brian Duxbury each had two hits. Salem (6-7) takes on Canova on Thursday, July 6, while Dell Rapids (12-1) squares off with Colman on July 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other scores

Flandreau 3, Madison 0

Lennox 7, Dell Rapids PBR 6

