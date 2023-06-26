Amateur baseball roundup for June 25: Mount Vernon downs Devil Rays on road

PARKSTON, S.D. — Koby Larson led the offensive charge for Mount Vernon on Sunday.

In the Mustangs’ 8-5 amateur baseball win over the Parkston Devil Rays, Larson was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in and two runs scored, including a home run. Mount Vernon compiled 11 hits, including two from Brady Albrecht, who also homered in the win.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Devil Rays got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Mount Vernon extended its lead with three more runs in the sixth and another run in the eighth. Parkston scored two runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the advantage Mount Vernon had built.

Mount Vernon's Koby Larson (center, with hat) wears a small cowboy hat on his head while fist bumping teammate Cameron Deinert (16) in celebration of Larson's home run against the Parkston Devil Rays during an amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The Devil Rays tallied 14 hits, led by three from Brayden Jervik, two of which were doubles.

On the mound, Luke Tiesler threw a complete game for Mount Vernon and got the win. He gave up 14 hits, five runs and a walk and struck out 10. Jay Storm was tabbed with the loss after going five innings and surrendering six runs (five earned) on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Vernon (9-3) is on the road to face Dimock/Emery on Thursday, June 29, while the Mudcats (3-11) play at Lesterville on Wednesday, June 28.

1 / 8: Landon Sudbeck, of the Parkston Devil Rays, applies a tag to Mount Vernon's Spencer Neugebauer during an amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 2 / 8: Mount Vernon's infield duo of Koby Larson (18) and Chase Hetland (2, with ball) turn a double play as Max Scott, of the Parkston Devil Rays, slides into second base during an amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 3 / 8: Landon Sudbeck, of the Parkston Devil Rays, fields a pop up during an amateur baseball game against Mount Vernon on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 4 / 8: Mount Vernon's Luke Tiesler delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Devil Rays on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 5 / 8: Jake Helleloid, of the Parkston Devil Rays, throws the ball to first base after fielding a ground ball during an amateur baseball game against Mount Vernon on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 6 / 8: Mount Vernon's Spencer Neugebauer swings at a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Devil Rays on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 7 / 8: Jay Storm, of the Parkston Devil Rays, delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against Mount Vernon on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston. 8 / 8: Mount Vernon's Koby Larson (left) taps helmets with teammate Deric Denning (10) after hitting a home run against the Parkston Devil Rays during an amateur baseball game on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at The Pond in Parkston.

Winner/Colome 19, Parkston Mudcats 12, in Parkston: An offensive explosion for both sides was highlighted by a 10-run fifth inning for Winner/Colome, helping the Pheasants take down the Parkston Mudcats on Sunday.

Drew DeMers and Reed Harter each had four hits for Winner/Colome, as the Pheasants tallied 18 as a team. DeMers had a home run, a double and six runs batted in, while Harter doubled and drove in four runs. Derek Graesser got the win, going seven innings and scattering seven runs (four earned) on 13 hits with six walks and six strikeouts.

The Mudcats also racked up 18 hits, paced by four from Kaleb Weber and three from Cole Knippling, with Knippling homering and driving in five runs, while Weber doubled and had two RBIs. On the mound, Braxton Wilhelm took the loss, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) through 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Winner/Colome (11-3) is on the road against Platte on Thursday, July 6, while Parkston (4-10) hosts Alexandria on Thursday, June 29.

Dimock/Emery 12, Alexandria 2 (8 innings), in Emery: Dimock/Emery connected on four home runs, as the Raptors defeated Alexandria on Sunday.

Josh Engquist, Phil Johnson, Drew Kitchens and Parker Bollinger all went deep in the win for D/E, as the Raptors collected 16 hits in their eight-inning victory. Jason Schmidt earned the win on the mound after throwing four innings with two runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

For Alexandria, Tyson Gau went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored, while Ethan Davis suffered the loss on the hill, going five innings with nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

D/E (11-5) squares off with the Sioux Falls Brewers on Wednesday, June 28, and Alexandria (8-5) is at Parkston on Thursday, June 29.

Plankinton 9, Chamberlain 6, in Chamberlain: Plankinton did all of its damage in two innings, but it was enough to take down Chamberlain on Sunday.

The Bankers scored five runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the top of the eighth, capitalizing on six Chamberlain errors and walking nine times to score nine runs despite being limited to six hits. Griffin Tobin and Devin Mehlhaff each had two hits to lead the way, with Tobin driving in four runs. Thomas Stange went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts to pick up the win.

For Chamberlain, Dakota Munger had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, and Adam Schroeder had two doubles, as the Mallards picked up 13 hits. Evan Steiner gave up five runs (two earned), three hits and seven walks, to go along with five strikeouts as he was tabbed with the loss.

Plankinton (5-5) hosts Wessington Springs on Thursday, June 29, while Chamberlain (2-7) takes on Colome on Thursday at home.

Kimball/White Lake 9, Wessington Springs 3, in White Lake: Four hits from Jaxon Christensen and five runs scored from Ethan Gaulke helped Kimball/White Lake move past Wessington Springs on Sunday.

The Nationals had four players pick up multiple hits, tallying 12 as a team. Brian Zeman earned the win for KWL with seven innings of work that featured three runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

For the Owls, Cade Mohling and Clay Olinger led the way with two hits apiece. Wessington Springs committed four errors for the game, contributing to three unearned runs for Parker DeJean, who was tabbed with the loss after going 6 2/3 innings with seven runs (four earned), 11 hits, three walks and 10 strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

KWL (6-2) hosts Four Corners on Thursday, June 29, while Wessington Springs (6-4) is at Plankinton on Thursday.

Game 1: Dell Rapids PBR 6, Canova 0, in Canova: Brett Mogen kept the Canova offense in check in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, limiting the Gang to three hits.

Garrett Gassman, Trey Krier and Jared Miller all had a hit, while Derek Miller took the loss with seven innings pitched and six runs allowed (three earned) on eight hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

For Dell Rapids PBR, Weston Hanson was 3-for-4 with a home run.

Game 2: Canova 16, Dell Rapids PBR 3, in Canova: In Game 2, Canova erupted for 16 runs on 17 hits to split the doubleheader.

Jared Miller hit two home runs and Garrett Gassman also hit one, as six different players for Canova tallied double-digit hits. Cole Gassman picked up the win, hurling three innings, giving up two runs and three hits, walking six and striking out six.

Canova (9-2) plays at the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks on Thursday, June 29.

Freeman 5, Renner 2, in Renner: Four runs in the top of the eighth pushed Freeman to a win Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mace Plucker, Phil Madsen and Blake Schroedermeier all had two hits for the Black Sox in the win, as they recorded nine as a team. Jake Weier threw a complete game, going all nine innings and giving up two runs on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Freeman (6-6) hosts Tabor on Sunday, July 2.

Game 1: Lennox 12, Salem 4, in Salem: Lennox jumped out to a big lead early to down Salem on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Alpacas registered 11 hits in the win and limited the Cubs to three. Bailey Mennis suffered the loss for Salem, giving up nine runs and nine hits over four innings, though just three of the runs were earned. Offensively for Salem, Kyle Tuschen connected on a solo home run.

Drew Sweeter homered for Lennox and also threw all seven innings, earning the win. Brandon Fodness also hit a home run for the Alpacas.

Game 2: Salem 12, Lennox 2 (5 innings), in Salem: Salem scored 10 runs over the first three innings to win the second game of the doubleheader with Lennox and earn a split.

Bobby Koepsell and Cole Cheeseman each had two hits in the win, with Koepsell scoring four runs while Cheeseman crossed home plate three times. Isaac Anderson went five innings on the hill for the Cubs, giving up two runs on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Salem (7-9) takes on the Dell Rapids Mudcats on the road on Thursday, June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crofton (Neb.) 11, Tabor 8, in Tabor: A five-run fourth inning for Crofton helped push the Blue Jays over Tabor on Sunday.

Bryce Scieszinski picked up multiple hits for Tabor in the loss, but Crofton outhit the Bluebirds 13-7. Dustin Honomichl took the loss for Tabor after going four innings and giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Jim Mueller had two home runs and five RBIs in the win, while Zach Hegge struck out 14 batters over seven innings on the mound to earn the victory.

Tabor (5-5) takes on Menno at home on Thursday, June 29.

Wynot (Neb.) 9, Menno 1, in Menno: Wynot pieced together 16 hits, scoring in six of nine innings to take down Menno on Sunday.

Peyton Weisler homered and doubled at the plate and got the win on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

For Menno, Dustin Livingston drove in the team’s lone run, while Jamison Kleinsasser went 7 2/3 innings with eight runs (seven earned) on 14 hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Menno (0-9) plays Tabor on Thursday, June 29.