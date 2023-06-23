Amateur baseball roundup for June 22: Offensive flurry carries KWL past Colome

KIMBALL, S.D. — A seven-run fourth inning helped power Kimball/White Lake past Colome in Pony Hills action on Thursday night.

After being held scoreless for the first two innings, the Nationals came to life on offense, scoring 16 runs over the next five innings en route to a 16-6, seven-inning win. KWL tallied 16 hits in the win, with Trent Wookey picking up four and Eathen Gaulke tallying three. Gaulke and Zak Wallner each had two doubles in the win.

On the mound, Mitchell Price got the win after going five innings with five runs (three earned) on eight hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

For Colome, Ethan Vobr suffered the loss, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing 13 runs (nine earned) on 14 hits with four walks and a strikeout. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 and was one of four players with multiple hits. Carter Brickman led the offensive charge for the Chaos with three hits, including a double and three runs scored, while Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse had two doubles.

Colome (2-8) takes on Four Corners in a road contest Sunday, June 25, while KWL (5-2) squares off with Wessington Springs on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimball/White Lake's Tanner Blasius (36) makes a throw while laying down in shallow right field to first baseman Eathen Gaulke (22) during an amateur baseball game Colome on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kimball. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Winner/Colome 12, Parkston Devil Rays 0 (7 inn.), in Winner: Scoring in every inning, Winner/Colome ran away from the Parkston Devil Rays for a run-rule win in Sunshine League action on Thursday night. Drew DeMers and Reed Harter delivered for the Pheasants, each picking up three hits and combining for five RBIs and three runs scored. JJ Farner notched the win on the mound with eight strikeouts to two walks and four hits allowed in seven innings of work. Landon Sudbeck had two hits for Parkston, while Caleb Titze was credited with the pitching loss in 4 2/3 innings. Winner/Colome (10-2) turns around to visit Alexandria on Friday night, while Parkston (3-10) hosts Mount Vernon on Sunday.

Wessington Springs 5, Chamberlain 0, in Wessington Springs: A complete-game shutout from Terrek Butterfield guided Springs to a Pony Hills win over Chamberlain on Thursday night. Butterfield struck out 11 batters while surrendering one walk and four hits in the effort, adding a hit and two runs scored. Dalton Mogck picked up a pair of hits, as four Owls drove in runs. For the Mallards, Adam Schroeder had 12 strikeouts, yielding seven walks and seven hits in a complete-game outing of his own. Springs (6-3) visits Kimball/White Lake on Sunday.

Mount Vernon 12, Parkston Mudcats 9, in Parkston: Spencer Neugebauer racked up four hits, including a triple, and scored three times as Mount Vernon topped the Parkston Mudcats in a Sunshine League affair. All told, the Mustangs tallied 17 hits in the win. Bradley Dean got the win for Mount Vernon, tossing five innings and giving up two runs on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Parkston picked up 12 hits of its own, paced by three from Billy Hamliton, two of which were doubles.

Tabor 11, Wynot (Neb.) 4, in Tabor: Nolan Carda and Chase Kortan boosted Tabor to a South Central League win over Wynot on Thursday. Carda put together a five-hit game and was responsible for pushing three runs across, as was Kortan. The duo also earned the win on the mound, with Kortan striking out seven in six innings and Carda adding two strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 18, Salem 4, in Humboldt: Powered by an 11-run second inning, Hartford/Humboldt sprinted out to a 14-0 lead to take down Salem in Cornbelt play on Thursday. Devon Garry posted three hits and five RBIs to pace the Gamecocks, as Cam Quigley and Jonah Rechtenbaugh drove in three runs each. Brian Duxbury had three hits and Luke Loudenburg struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings on the mound for the Cubs. Salem (6-8) visits Lennox on Sunday.

Lesterville 19, Menno 8 (8 inn.), in Menno: Trailing 8-5 after five innings, Lesterville put up back-to-back six-run innings to take control en route to a South Central League win via the run-rule on Thursday. Ethan Wishon powered the Lesterville offense with four hits and seven RBIs, while Tyler Edler added seven more RBIs. Spencer Schultz and Dylan Lehr each had three hits for the Mad Frogs.

