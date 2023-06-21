Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup for June 20: Angels pull away late to down Horned Frogs

A look at Tuesday night's amateur baseball action featuring three games from the Sunshine League.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:28 PM

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Leading by two in the eighth inning, Alexandria plated six runs and held off a rally attempt to secure a 14-9 victory over Corsica/Stickney in Sunshine League action on Tuesday night. Six Angels recorded multiple hits, paced by Jordan Gau with three. Reid Smith tacked on two hits with a team-leading four runs batted in, as Tyson Gau drove in three runs with two hits in addition to an eight-inning start with eight strikeouts and two walks on the mound. Luke Bamberg powered the Horned Frogs with three hits and two RBIs, with Mason Van Vuuren adding two RBIs. Corsica/Stickney (4-5) visits Dimock/Emery on Thursday, while Alexandria (7-4) hosts Winner/Colome on Friday.

Platte 14, Dimock/Emery 6, in Platte: A three-inning flurry featuring 18 of the 20 total runs in the contest saw Platte pull away over the final four innings to down Dimock/Emery in Sunshine League play on Tuesday night. Sheldon Gant and Hunter Hewitt each drove in three runs, while Richard Sternberg and Ryan Allen picked up three hits apiece for the Killer Tomatoes. Michael Buitenbos struck out seven over seven innings of work on the mound. For the Raptors, Chase Arend led the way with three hits and two runs scored, with Peyton Nash driving in two runs. Both teams square off against Corsica/Stickney in their next action, with Dimock/Emery (10-5) playing host on Thursday and Platte (6-3) welcoming the Horned Frogs on June 30.

Mount Vernon 15, Parkston Mudcats 0 (6 inn.), in Mount Vernon: Led by a big night from Deric Denning, Mount Vernon ended a three-game skid with a run-rule Sunshine League win over the Parkston Mudcats on Tuesday night. Denning pitched all six innings in the shutout, striking out 12 while yielding three walks and five hits, and added four RBIs and two runs scored on three hits, including a home run. Brady Albrecht, Spencer Neugebauer, Eric Giblin and Bradley Dean all contributed multiple hits and RBIs for the Mustangs. For the Mudcats, Billy Hamilton picked up a pair of hits. Mount Vernon (7-3) and Parkston (4-8) face off again Thursday, moving to The Pond in Parkston.

By Mitchell Republic
