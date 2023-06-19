Amateur baseball roundup for June 18: Cornbelt, Sunshine League split 10-game showdown

PARKSTON, S.D. — A four-run bottom of the fifth inning helped Platte take down the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks during the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Sunday.

After the Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the Killer Tomatoes scored the next six runs with two in the third and four more in the fifth. Hartford/Humboldt scored a run in the top of the seventh, but it proved inconsequential, as Platte walked away with the 6-2 win.

Hunter Hewitt, Michael Buitenbos and Preston Nedved all had two RBIs for Platte in the win, with Buitenbos picking up a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth before Nedved tacked on a two-out, two-RBI double later in the inning.

On the mound, Travis Gant threw all seven innings, scattering two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

For the Gamecocks, Brandon McKnight went 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs, six hits and five walks with six strikeouts, taking the loss on the mound.

Platte (5-3) squares off with Dimock/Emery on Tuesday, June 20 for its next contest.

Dimock/Emery 4, Dell Rapids PBR 0

PARKSTON, S.D. — Jason Schmidt tossed a complete-game shutout for Dimock/Emery, as the Raptors took down Dell Rapids PBR during the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Sunday.

During the seven-inning contest, Schmidt struck out seven and allowed five hits, hit one batter and didn’t walk anyone. The Raptors did all their scoring early, plating one run in the bottom of the first and scoring their final three runs in the bottom of the second.

Parker Bollinger had an RBI double in the win, and Peyon Nash tacked on a hit and two RBIs. Schmidt also added a hit and an RBI for Dimock/Emery.

For Dell Rapids, Tim Wilhelmsen suffered the loss on the mound after two innings of work in which he gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout. Brett Mogen and Brad Donovan combined to throw four shutout innings of relief, with Mogen going three innings with one hit and three strikeouts, while Donovan went one hitless innings with a strikeout.

Dimock/Emery (10-4) takes on Platte in a road contest Tuesday, June 20 for its next game.

Alexandria 6, Flandreau 2

PARKSTON, S.D. — The Alexandria offense got rolling in the second half of a seven-inning game against Flandreau, as the Angels beat the Cardinals in the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Sunday.

Michael Schoettmer opened the scoring for the Angels with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back two-out, RBI doubles from Tyson Gau and Erik DeJong in the fifth extended the Alexandria lead. The Angels used three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach and picked up a win despite two runs from Flandreau in the seventh.

Gau and DeJong each finished with two hits in the win, and Ethan Davis got the win on the mound with a complete-game effort, giving up two runs (one earned) and two hits with seven strikeouts.

Nate Davis started and lost for the Cardinals, going three innings with one run on three hits and three strikeouts.

Alexandria (6-4) hosts Corsica/Stickney on Tuesday, June 20 for its next action.

Dell Rapids Mudcats 10, Winner/Colome 4

PARKSTON, S.D. — In a rematch of a state semifinal matchup from 2022, the No. 1-ranked Dell Rapids Mudcats picked up 14 hits over seven innings to power past No. 2-ranked Winner/Colome in the final game of the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Sunday.

Three different players had multiple hits for the Mudcats in the win, led by Ty Hoglund’s 3-for-5 effort with a double, a run scored and two runs driven in. Carter Gullickson and Grant Olson both had two hits and two RBIs, while Spencer Freundenthal chipped in three RBIs.

Winner/Colome got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Mudcats scored two runs in each of the second and third innings. The teams traded a run — with the Pheasants scoring in the bottom of the fourth and the Mudcats answering in the top of the fifth — before Dell Rapids pulled away with five runs in the top of the sixth. The Pheasants put two on the board in the home half of the inning, but it wasn’t enough.

Reed Harter and Connor Hopkins each had two hits, a double and an RBI in the loss, with Harter also scoring a run. Tarrell Bauld started and was tabbed with the loss after 4 2/3 innings of work with four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Kris Regas got the win for Dell Rapids after going six innings and giving up four runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The win for Dell Rapids ended the showdown tied at 5-5 after the Sunshine League won the first three games Sunday to take a 5-4 edge.

Winner/Colome (9-2) hosts the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, June 22.

Cornbelt/Sunshine Showdowm Scores

Friday, June 16

Parkston Mudcats 15, Salem 13 (Sunshine, 1-0)

Colman 6, Corsica/Stickney 1 (Tied, 1-1)

Saturday, June 17

Crofton (Neb.) 9, H/H Wood Ducks 0 (Sunshine, 2-1)

Madison 4, Miller/Wessington 2 (Tied, 2-2)

Lennox 8, Mount Vernon 3 (Cornbelt, 3-2)

Lennox 16, Parkston Rays 13 (Cornbelt, 4-2)

Sunday, June 18

Platte 6, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 2 (Cornbelt, 4-3)

Dimock/Emery 4, Dell Rapids PBR 0 (Tied, 4-4)

Alexandria 6, Flandreau 2 (Sunshine, 5-4)

Dell Rapids Mudcats 10, Winner/Colome 4 (Tied, 5-5)

Sunday's amateur action

Plankinton Bankers 7, Colome 4

PLANKINTON, S.D. — Despite a late charge from Colome, Plankinton held on to take down the Chaos on Sunday.

The Bankers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and tacked on two more runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to swell their lead to 6-0. Colome struck for three in the top of the eighth. The Bankers added another run in the bottom of the inning to help stave off the Chaos, who scored a run in the top of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate.

Eight different players recorded a hit for the Bankers, with Sean DeVries and Devin Mehlhaff each scoring two runs, while Austin Hauge drove in two runs. Thomas Stange got the win on the mound, throwing 7 shutout innings, scattering five hits and striking out 11. Mehlhaff came in and got the final out of the game to earn the save.

For Colome, Aaron Vomacka had a double, while Riley Orel had an RBI and stole two bases in the loss. Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse started and went five innings with four hits, four runs (two earned), four walks and 10 strikeouts. Colome committed three errors on the game and four of the seven runs the Chaos surrendered were unearned.

Plankinton moved to 3-5 with the win. Colome (2-7) faces Kimball/White Lake on the road Thursday, June 22.

Kimball/White Lake 6, Chamberlain 2

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A five run top of the first inning proved to be enough for Kimball/White Lake, as the Nationals moved past Chamberlain on Sunday.

KWL used five walks and three singles in the inning to plate five runs, before Chamberlain got one back in the bottom of the first. The Nationals added a run in the top of the second, and though it was the last run they scored, it was all they needed, as the Mallards lone other run came in the bottom of the seventh.

A balanced offensive performance saw eight different Nationals tally a hit in the win.

For the Mallards, Dakota Munger was 3-for-5 in the loss.

Freeman 3, Lesterville 2

FREEMAN, S.D. — Tied at two entering the bottom of the ninth, Freeman used a hit by a pitch, a bunt single and an error to walk off Lesterville on Sunday.

Jake Weier got on base to lead off the inning and scored the winning run after the Broncs committed an error on Owen Feser’s bunt single the next batter.

The Black Sox scored twice in the bottom of the second, and Lesterville scored one run in each of the fourth and sixth innings. Blake Schroedermeier started and went five innings with one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts before giving the ball to Trey Christensen, who got the win after four innings of relief with one unearned run on three hits with one strikeout.

Feser had two hits in the win, and Phil Madsen and Weier each had an RBI for Freeman.

For Lesterville, Michael Drotzmann had two hits, while Brandon Nickolite suffered the loss in relief, going one inning with one hit, one unearned run with a strikeout. Dawson Bietz started and tossed five innings with two runs, two hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Freeman (5-6) is on the road to take on Crofton on Thursday, June 22.

Yankton 10, Menno 3

MENNO, S.D. — Yankton exploded for seven runs in the first two innings to take down Menno on Sunday.

Yankton tacked on a run in each of the sixth, eighth and ninth innings, while Menno scored once in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the bottom of the sixth.

Yankton tallied 14 hits in the win, with five players tallying multiple and eight players picking up at least one. Will Rausch was 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI, while Joe Gokie had two home runs out of the leadoff spot. Gokie finished 2-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored.

On the mound, Aaron Madden started and went six innings and gave up three runs, though none were earned. He struck out seven, gave up seven hits and walked six and earned the win.

For Menno, Preston Gall, Kyle Munkvold and Logan Klaudt all had two hits, with Munkvold recording a double. Brayden Sattler went four innings on the mound, taking the loss after giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Menno (0-7) takes on Lesterville at home on Thursday, June 22.