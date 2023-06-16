Amateur baseball roundup for June 15: Mudcats top Rays in all-Parkston clash

PARKSTON, S.D. — In the inaugural meeting of the Mudcats and Devil Rays, the former topped the latter 5-1 in the all-Parkston Sunshine League clash on Thursday night.

A four-run eighth inning proved to be the difference for the Mudcats, who held the Rays scoreless after the second inning.

For the Mudcats, Matt Malloy drove in a pair of runs on the team’s lone extra-base hit of the contest, a double. Cole Knippling also had one hit and one run batted in, while Kaleb Weber and Luke Bormann plated the remaining two runs. Jake Weber earned the pitching win, going eight innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed.

Jake Helleloid had two hits and scored the Rays’ lone run, with Max Scott responsible for driving in the run. Ty Neugebauer and Brayden Jervik picked up the Rays’ other two hits. Helleoid sent 10 batters down on strikes while yielding three hits and four walks in a six-inning outing on the mound.

As Parkston hosts the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown, the Mudcats (3-7) turn around to play Salem on Friday night while the Devil Rays (3-8) welcome Canova on Saturday.

Alexandria 17, Mount Vernon 2 (7 inn.)

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — Powered by 17 hits, seven of which went for extra bases, Alexandria cruised to a Sunshine League road win in seven innings at Mount Vernon on Thursday night.

Four Angels — Erik DeJong, Tyson Gau, Jordan Gau and Jacob Giles — homered in the contest, as six picked up multiple hits. Giles went 4-for-4, scoring four runs and driving in three, as Michael Schoettmer, Cole Wenande and Jordan Gau and added three hits each, with Gau driving in a team-high four runs. Jed Schmidt struck out eight in six innings of work before Jordan Gau notched punchouts for all three outs in the seventh.

Spencer Neugebauer recorded two hits and one RBI for the Mustangs, as Eric Giblin added the other RBI.

Both teams are in action over the weekend at the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown in Parkston, with Mount Vernon (6-2) playing Lennox on Saturday and Alexandria (5-4) meeting up with Flandreau on Sunday.

Winner/Colome 16, Corsica/Stickney 8

CORSICA, S.D. — Tied at 6-all after six innings, Winner/Colome powered its way to 10 runs over the next two frames and held off a challenge from Sunshine League foe Corsica/Stickney on Thursday night.

The Pheasants scattered 17 hits in the contest, including a home run off the bat of Austin Calhoon and two doubles from Drew DeMers. Calhoon and DeMers drove in four runs apiece, as Trevor Salmonson, A Klein and Ben Witt added two each. Patrick Starr was credited with the win in a 4 2/3-inning start, while Reed Harter struck out five batters in three innings of relief.

Kiefer Johnson recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Horned Frogs, who also got two hits and one RBI from both Luke Bamberg, Ryan Buck and Caleb Crist. Aaron Groeneweg had seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of work but was credited with the loss.

Both sides are slated to compete in the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown, as Corsica/Stickney (4-3) plays Colman on Friday night and Winner/Colome gets the Dell Rapids Mudcats on Sunday night.

KWL 13, Plankinton 4

PLANKINTON, S.D. — Kimball/White Lake scored in each of the final five innings to notch a Pony Hills victory over the Plankinton Bankers on Thursday night.

Zak Wallner kept the Bankers in check for much of the contest, racking up 12 strikeouts to three walks without allowing an earned run in his complete game effort. Wallner added two hits and two RBIs, as Jaxson Christensen and Caden Lenz combined for seven hits and had three RBIs apiece.

Five Bankers had two hits, led by Hunter Pranger, who added two RBIs. Thomas Stange and Carter Starr both drove in one run. Ryland DeVries took the loss, pitching six innings in the start with seven strikeouts.

The Bankers (2-5) host Colome on Sunday.

Canova 9, Lennox 3

LENNOX, S.D. — Canova snuck out to a 5-1 lead after five innings and never surrendered its edge in a defeat of Lennox on Thursday night.

Justin Miller and Kendall Gassman both posted three hits and three RBIs, as Gassman and Jason Miller had home runs. Derek Miller got the start and was one of five members of the Gang to appear on the mound, with Gassman picking up the win in a two-inning relief appearance.

Canova (6-1) takes on the Parkston Devil Rays in the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown on Saturday.

Wessington Springs 15, Colome 9

COLOME, S.D. — A four-run first inning set the tone as Wessington Springs earned a Pony Hills win over Colome on Thursday night.

Curtis Collins finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle, scoring four runs and driving in six on three hits. Landon Cleveland also homered in the contest and had three RBIs, while Dalton Mogck and Clay Olinger had two RBIs each. Mason Schelske fanned 10 batters and didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

Riley Orel picked up three hits and scored twice, as Christian Schweigert had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Jacob Beckers and Aaron Sundquist split pitching duties, each striking out six batters and combining for five walks.

Both teams are back in action against Pony Hills opponents on the road Sunday, with Wessington Springs (5-2) at Four Corners and Colome (2-6) visiting Plankinton.

Tabor 7, Lesterville 2

TABOR, S.D. — Tabor used 12 hits to power past Lesterville on Thursday night.

Riley Rothschadl and Nolan Carda were both 3-for-4 for the Blue Birds in the No. 1 and 2 spot in the order, respectively. Rothschadl had a double and scored three runs, while Carda homered, scored two runs and drove in two. Sam Caba also had two hits for Tabor in the win.

The Blue Birds struck for two runs in the bottom of the first and after the teams traded a run in the third and fifth innings, Tabor scored the final three runs of the game — two in the second and one in the eighth.

On the mound, Bryce Scieszinski went seven innings for Tabor, picking up the win. He gave up five hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks and struck out six. Chase Kortan threw two shutout innings in relief, giving up one hit and picking up two strikeouts.

For Lesterville, Alex Wagner took the loss after 4.1 innings of work with five hits, four runs (two earned), five walks and five strikeouts. Brandon Nickolite threw the final 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and added two hits at the plate.

Tabor (4-2) takes on Wynot on Thursday, June 22, while Lesterville (6-1) squares off with Freeman on Sunday, June 18.

Flandreau 12, Salem 5

FLANDREAU, S.D. — An eight-run third inning for Flandreau was too much for Salem on Thursday night.

The Cardinals went up 11-0 after adding on three more in the bottom of the fifth, and though the Cubs struck for four in the sixth and another in the eighth, it wasn’t enough.

Four different players had multiple hits for the Cardinals, who amassed 10 as a team. Dallas Schneiderman earned the win with six innings of work, giving up four runs (two earned) and five hits to go along with six strikeouts.

For the Cubs, Bobby Koepsell and Isaac Anderson both had two hits, while Steve Mehlbrech and Tyler Earls both had two runs batted in. Jacob Ebeling took the loss after four innings, with eight runs (four earned) and seven hits, as well as three strikeouts.

Both teams’ next action comes in the Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown in Parkston. Salem (5-4) plays the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, while Flandreau (5-5) faces Alexandria on Sunday, June 18.

Yankton 16, Freeman 2 (7 inn.)

FREEMAN, S.D. — A 12-run sixth inning from Yankton was the undoing for the Freeman Black Sox on Thursday.

Already with a 4-2 lead entering the innings, the Trappers sent 15 batters to the plate and tallied nine hits, capped off by a two run home run from Joe Gokie. Gokie finished the day 4-for-5 with five RBIs and was a double shy of the cycle. As a team, the Trappers had 17 hits in the game.

For Freeman, Owen Feser had multiple hits, and Jackson Fiegen took the loss on the mound after giving up 14 hits and 10 runs over 5.1 innings.

Freeman (4-6) faces Lesterville on Sunday, June 18, while Yankton (5-2) matches up with Menno on Sunday.

Other amateur scores

Dell Rapids Mudcats 16, Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks 1 (6 inn.)

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 11, Madison Broncs 1 (8 inn.)

