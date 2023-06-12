Amateur baseball roundup for June 11: Winner/Colome, Freeman tally extra-inning walk-off wins

WINNER, S.D. — A 10th-inning, walk-off single from Zach Harter lifted the Winner/Colome Pheasants over the Alexandria Angels on Sunday evening.

Down 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, a two-run home run from Reed Harter knotted the game up and forced extra innings. On the mound, Derek Graesser got the win for the Pheasants, hurling all 10 innings and giving up four runs, nine hits and three walks to go along with eight strikeouts.

For the Angels, Tyson Gau took the loss in 9-plus innings of work, scattering 11 hits, five runs and seven walks with four strikeouts, while Tucker Kingsbury picked up two hits at the plate.

Winner/Colome (8-1) squares off with Corsica/Stickney on Thursday, June 15, while Alexandria (4-4) moves on to face Mount Vernon on Thursday.

Freeman 9, Menno 8

FREEMAN, S.D. — Chet Peterson’s 11th-inning single was the decisive blow for the Freeman Black Sox, who picked up a walk-off win over the Menno Mad Frogs.

Using a two-RBI double from Preston Gall and a two-run home run from Jamison Kleinsasser, the Mad Frogs tallied four runs in the top of the eighth to even the game at 8-8 — the score the contest stayed at until Peterson’s walk off.

Jackson Fiegen was 3-for-5 in the win for Freeman, while Blake Schroedermeier tacked on two hits of his own, as the Black Sox racked up 10 as a team. Fiegen also got the win after throwing 3.1 innings of hitless relief with two walks and three strikeouts.

For Menno, Kleinsasser had three hits, and Spencer Schultz and Dustin Livingston each added two hits. Kleinsasser was tabbed with the loss, as he threw 4.1 innings and gave up two hits, three runs (two earned) and five walks, while also striking out three.

Freeman (4-5) takes on Yankton on Thursday, June 15, while Menno (0-6) plays Yankton on Sunday, June 18.

Dimock/Emery 6, Parkston Mudcats 1

EMERY, S.D. — Dimock/Emery waited until the eighth inning to do all its scoring, but it was enough as the Raptors plated six runs in the bottom of the eighth to move past the Parkston Mudcats.

Two walks and an error kicked off the inning for D/E before Jason Schmidt scored two on a single. After a run scored on a fielder’s choice, Sam Pischke connected on a three-run home run to push the lead to five runs.

Phil Johnson got the win, pitching nine innings with one run, seven hits, no walks and seven strikeouts. For Parkston, Nate Doering threw 7-plus innings and took the loss, giving up four hits, two runs and four walks to go along with five strikeouts. Doering also had two hits at the plate, as did Billy Hamilton.

D/E (8-4) takes on Lesterville on Wednesday, June 14, while Parkston (2-7) face off with in-town foe, the Parkston Devil Rays, on Thursday, June 15.

Colome 9, Chamberlain 8

COLOME, S.D. — Dave Baker broke an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Colome a lead it hung on to in the top of the ninth and a win over Chamberlain.

Colome used a balanced offensive attack with 13 hits in the win, as four different players had multiple hits, led by Christian Schweigert who had three. Carter Brickman picked up the win with a complete game, scattering 12 hits, eight runs (two earned), one walks and four strikeouts.

For Chamberlain, four players had multiple hits, paced by four from Dakota Munger, who also had a triple. Adam Schroeder took the loss after going eight innings with 13 hits, nine runs, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Chamberlain drops to 1-4 with the loss, while Colome moves to 2-5 and will take on Wessington Springs on Thursday, June 15.

Corsica/Stickney 20, Parkston Devil Rays 13

PARKSTON, S.D. — After a back-and-forth affair, a late charge of seven runs in the top of the ninth for Corsica/Stickney pushed the game out of reach, earning the Horned Frogs a win over the Parkston Devils Rays.

The Horned Frogs erupted for 13 runs over the final three innings, and racked up 17 hits as a team. Seven different players had multiple hits, and six had multiple runs batted in, with four players driving in at least three. Luke Bamberg paced the team with four, as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs, four walks and three runs scored.

Parkston collected 14 hits of its own, including a 3-for-4 showing from Brayden Jervik, as he had a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in. The Parkston pitching staff surrendered 17 walks for the contest.

C/S (4-2) faces Winner/Colome on Thursday, June 15, while Parkston (3-7) squares off with the Parkston Mudcats on Thursday.

Canova 15, Colman 3

CANOVA, S.D. — The offense was rolling for the Canova Gang to the tune of a 15-run showing against Colman.

Justin Miller and Tim Gassman each had three hits, with Miller adding a home run, while Cole Gassman tacked on three runs batted in and two hits and Jason Miller chipped in two hits. On the mound, Riley Genzlinger picked up the win.

Canova (6-1) takes on the Lennox Only One Alpacas on Thursday, June 15.