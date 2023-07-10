Amateur baseball roundup for July 9: Platte rallies past Parkston Mudcats

PLATTE, S.D. — A two-out RBI double from Michael Buitenbos in the bottom of the eighth gave Platte a one-run lead that the Killer Tomatoes held on to, as they defeated the Parkston Mudcats 11-10 on Sunday.

Trailing 7-2 going into the seventh, Parkston struck for four runs to bring the game to within one, but Platte answered back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. The Mudcats tied things up with two runs in the top of the eighth before Buitenbos drove in the eventual game-winning run in the home half of the frame.

Buitenbos finished the game with three hits, as did Preston Nedved, while Jarod Severson picked up four. Kelby VanDerWerff started and went six innings, giving up seven hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks with two strikeouts, but it was Myles Kott who got the win in relief after throwing two innings with three hits, three runs (zero earned), a walk and four strikeouts.

For Parkston, Brady Nolz homered as a part of his two-hit game, and Ryan McGinnis had two hits and four RBIs.

Platte (10-3) faces Mount Vernon on the road on Monday, July 10, while Parkston (5-13) hosts Corsica/Stickney on Thursday, July 13.

Mount Vernon 9, Parkston Devil Rays 4, in Mount Vernon: Bradley Dean went 4-for-4 and Chase Hetland homered for Mount Vernon as the Mustangs earned a Sunshine League win over the Parkston Devil Rays on Sunday. Kade Bialas got the win, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts. For Parkston, Jonah Schmidt and Brayden Jervik each had two hits, while Jake Helleloid suffered the loss on the mound despite striking out seven through four innings. Mount Vernon (12-3) hosts Platte on Monday, July 10, while Parkston (4-14) travels to Freeman on Tuesday, July 11.

Alexandria 18, Corsica/Stickney 6 (7 innings), in Corsica: Cole Wenande had two of Alexandria’s four home runs Sunday in the Angels’ seven-inning, Sunshine League win over Corsica/Stickney. Michael Schoettmer also homered, as did Jacob Giles in the win, while Jordan Gau picked up the win on the mound after five innings with six runs on six hits with five walks and five strikeouts. For the Horned Frogs, Luke Bamberg homered, as he and Nathan Blom each had two hits. Sean Pinkerton took the loss after working 3 1/3 innings and giving up 11 runs. Both teams play on Thursday, July 13, with Alexandria (11-5) hosts Platte and Corsica/Stickney traveling to Parkston to face the Mudcats.

Winner/Colome 18, Dimock/Emery 5 (7 innings), in Emery: Winner/Colome scored in every inning but one, as it took down Dimock/Emery on Sunday in Sunshine League play. Reed Harter had four hits, two of which were home runs, and Derek Graesser had four hits and a home run as well. Dillon Lambley, Austin Richey and Austin Calhoon all hit a home run for the Pheasants as well, and Patrick Starr threw seven innings to get the win. Parker Bollinger had two hits and two RBIs for the Raptors, while Josh Enquist suffered the loss on the mound, surrendering 13 runs (11 earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Colome 19, Plankinton 4, (6 innings), in Colome: Colome plated 15 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pick up a six-inning, Pony Hills win over Plankinton on Sunday. The Chaos amassed 15 hits, with Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse collecting three, two of which were doubles. On the mound, Aaron Sundquist went six innings and struck out 12, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits. Plankinton got two hits from Riley Ferry, while Ryland DeVries suffered the loss on the mound as he gave up 13 runs over 4 2/3 innings, though just four of the runs were earned. Colome (5-8) is at Kimball/White Lake on Thursday, July 13, and Plankinton (6-7) hosts Four Corners on Thursday.

Kimball/White Lake 10, Chamberlain 0 (7 innings), in White Lake: Mitch Price hurled seven shutout innings, striking out 16 and scattering three hits as Kimball/White Lake moved past Chamberlain in a Pony Hills game on Sunday. The Nationals scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and racked up 14 hits in their seven-inning win. For Chamberlain, Mike Schwartz started and was tabbed with the loss after giving up eight runs (two earned) in 3 1/3 innings. KWL (8-2) faces off with Colome on Thursday, July 13, while Chamberlain (2-10) takes on Wessington Springs at home on Thursday.

Menno 6, Crofton (Neb.) 5, in Menno: After Crofton scored four runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game, Menno scratched across a run in the bottom of the inning to pick up a South Central League win on Sunday. Dylan Lehr doubled home the eventual game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth as one of his three hits, one of which was a home run. Jamison Kleinsasser tossed a complete game, giving up five runs (one earned) on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Andy Knapp homered for Crofton in the loss. Menno (1-11) and Crofton (4-8) each have their next game in the District 6B tournament.

Dell Rapids Mudcats 7, Canova 2, in Canova: Dalton Lehnen tossed a complete game for the Dell Rapids Mudcats, as they downed Canova in a battle between the top-two teams in the Cornbelt League standings Sunday. Lehnen gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts. Kris Regas and Kole Zimmerman hit a home run in the win. For the Gang, Kendall Gassman had a pair of hits, and Riley Genzlinger threw six innings and scattered five runs (three earned) on 12 hits with a walk in six strikeouts as he suffered the loss. Both teams resume Cornbelt League action Thursday, July 13, when Dell Rapids (13-1) faces Dell Rapids PBR and Canova (11-3) travels to Madison to square off with the Broncos.

Lesterville 10, Tabor 6, in Lesterville: Lesterville struck for 15 hits in a South Central League win over Tabor on Sunday. Ethan Wishon went 5-for-5 with a home run and a double, while Tyler Edler added a home run for the Broncs. Chase Kortan and Riley Rothschadl each homered for Tabor, and Rothschadl added a triple. On the mound, Brandon Nickolite went all nine innings for Lesterville, scattering nine hits and giving up six runs (three earned) with five strikeouts. Bryce Scieszinski suffered the loss, giving up eight runs (seven earned) over four innings. Both teams are home for their SCL finales on Thursday, July 13, with Tabor (7-6) facing Yankton and Lesterville (8-3) hosting Wynot.

Wynot (Neb.) 16, Freeman 4, in Wynot: Four different players had three hits for Wynot in the Expos’ South Central League victory over Freeman on Sunday. Freeman was limited to six hits in the seven-inning loss, all of which were singles. Blake Schroedermeier took the loss after giving up four runs in one inning. For Wynot, Devin Lammers and David Schenk each hit a home run, and Anthony Hauberman got the win on the mound. Freeman (8-8) hosts the Parkston Devil Rays on Tuesday, July 11, while Wynot (5-6) takes on Lesterville on Thursday, July 13.