Amateur baseball roundup for July 6: Canova explodes for run-rule win over Salem

CANOVA, S.D. — The Canova offense erupted for 13 runs over its last two innings Thursday night, picking up a 15-0, six-inning win over Salem in Cornbelt League action.

Canova scored once in the bottom of the first and then added another run in the fourth before pouring on eight in the fifth and five more in the sixth to earn the win. The Gang racked up 18 hits, with seven players collecting two. Justin Miller was one of the players with multiple hits, one of which went for a home run.

Trey Krier was one of three pitchers the Gang used, going three innings and allowing three hits while picking up four strikeouts en route to the win. Jared Miller and Derek Miller combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

For the Cubs, Jacob Vonberge tallied a team-high two hits. Tyler Earls suffered the loss on the hill, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up 10 runs on 14 hits.

Canova (12-2) is home against the Dell Rapids Mudcats on Sunday, July 9, while Salem (7-11) hosts Dell Rapids PBR on Saturday, July 8.

Chamberlain's Riggs Priebe, left, slides into a home plate as Four Corners' Kris Dozark puts a tag on him during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain. Priebe was safe on the play as the ball slipped out of Dozark's glove. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Big eighth inning lifts Four Corners past Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Four Corners struck for seven runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead and take down Chamberlain 10-7 in Pony Hills action on Thursday.

After scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, Four Corners went into the eighth down 6-3 but used nine hits in the inning to plate seven runs and take a 10-6 lead. Chamberlain did a bulk of its damage early, scoring six runs over the first four innings before adding its final run in the bottom of the eighth.

For Four Corners, Nathan Hainy had a team-high three hits and scored twice, while also hitting a double. Three other players had two hits in the win, as Four Corners amassed 15 as a team. On the mound, Josh Davies started and went 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits with four walks and a strikeout. Cooper Hainy got the win, going 5 2/3 innings of relief with one unearned run on three hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Mike Schwartz had a double as one of his three hits in the loss, while Riggs Priebe added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Evan Steiner gave up 10 runs on 15 hits with four walks and six strikeouts as he took the loss.

Both teams are back in action on Sunday, July 9, as Four Corners (6-3) takes on Wessington Springs at home, and Chamberlain (2-9) faces Kimball/White Lake on the road.

1 / 5: Chamberlain's Evan Steiner catches a popup in front of catcher Sandler Wiekamp, left, and Four Corners' JD Farley during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain. 2 / 5: Four Corners' Andrew McCloud records an out at first base after Chamberlain's Sandler Wiekamp, left, put down a sacrifice bunt during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain. 3 / 5: Chamberlain's Evan Steiner delivers a pitch to home plate during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain. 4 / 5: Four Corners' Josh Davies delivers a pitch during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain. 5 / 5: Chamberlain's Matt Hilson, left, forces out Four Corners' Brad Hand at second base during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Greig Field in Chamberlain.

Platte 3, Winner/Colome 2, (11 innings), in Platte: Hayden Kuiper picked up a walk-off single for Platte, scoring Sheldon Gant and giving the Killer Tomatoes a Sunshine League win over Winner/Colome on Thursday. Gant and Grant Doom both had two hits in the win, with Gant doubling and Doom homering. Doom also got the win as he tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief, scattering three hits, walking four and striking out nine. Derek Graesser and Austin Richey each had two hits for the Pheasants, and JJ Farner was tabbed with the loss, giving up a run on two hits with a walk in 1 1/3 innings of work after Graesser tossed the first nine innings. Both squads return to Sunshine play on Sunday, as Platte (9-3) hosts the Parkston Mudcats and Winner/Colome (11-4) visits Dimock/Emery.

Alexandria 7, Dimock/Emery 1, in Alexandria: Jed Schmidt tossed all nine innings for Alexandria, as the Angels earned a Sunshine League victory over Dimock/Emery on Thursday. Schmidt gave up one run on seven hits with two walks and struck out 14 batters in the win. At the plate, Erik DeJong had three hits, including a double, while Pierce Smith hit a home run. For the Raptors, Peyton Nash had two hits and drove in the team’s lone run, while Jason Schmidt took the loss after seven innings in which he gave up seven runs (six earned) on 14 hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Each team plays again on Sunday, July 9, as Alexandria (10-5) travels to Corsica to square off with Corsica/Stickney, while Dimock/Emery (12-8) faces Winner/Colome at home.

Mount Vernon 17, Corsica/Stickney 1, in Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon scored 11 runs in the fifth innings, belting four home runs in the frame en route to a six-inning win over Corsica/Stickney on Thursday. Brady Albrecht accounted for two home runs for the game, while Koby Larson, Chase Hetland and Briggs Havlik each tacked on one. Albrecht finished the game with four hits, as did Spencer Neugebauer and Hetland, as the Mustangs racked up 20 as a team. Luke Tiesler got the win, going six innings with one run allowed on six hits and five walks while picking up three strikeouts. Nathan Blom and Keifer Johnson each had two hits for the Horned Frogs in the defeat, with Blom also taking the loss on the mound after 4 1/3 innings and nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits with six strikeouts. Mount Vernon (11-3) takes on the Parkston Devil Rays at home on Sunday, July 9, while Corsica/Stickney (4-7) is home against Alexandria on Sunday.

Parkston Mudcats 11, Parkston Devil Rays 7, in Parkston: A seven-run third inning helped the Parkston Mudcats take down their in-town foe, the Parkston Devil Rays, in a Sunshine League affair on Thursday. Matt Malloy had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle in the win, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Jeff Harris was one of three pitchers the Mudcats sent to the mound, earning the win with three innings of relief in which he gave up four runs (two earned) on two hits and six walks with four strikeouts. For the Devil Rays, Jay Storm had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs to lead the way. He took the loss on the mound, though, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in two innings of work. The Mudcats (5-12) host Freeman on Friday, July 7, while the Devil Rays (4-13) visit Mount Vernon on Sunday, July 9.

Kimball/White Lake 8, Plankinton 1, in White Lake: Ten different players picked up at least one hit for Kimball/White Lake, helping the Nationals to a Pony Hills win over Plankinton on Thursday. Caden Lenz had three hits in the win, while Dylanger Pierson picked up two, with each player doubling. Lenz started and went three innings before giving the ball to Zak Wallner, who went the final six innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out 12. For the Bankers, GriffinTobin, Cain Tobin and Hunter Pranger all had two hits. Devin Mehlhaff was tabbed with the loss after five innings of work. He gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. KWL (7-2) takes on Chamberlain at home on Sunday, July 9, while Plankinton (6-6) is at Colome on Sunday.

Freeman 5, Menno 2, in Menno: Two runs in the eighth inning helped Freeman seal a South Central League win over Menno on Thursday. In the win, Phil Madsen went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailey Sage had a home run and three RBIs. Trey Christensen went 8 1/3 innings and scattered six hits, allowing two runs (one earned) with three walks and six strikeouts before giving the ball to Jackson Fiegen for the final two outs. Jamison Kleinsasser and Preston Gall each had two hits for the Mad Frogs, and Macon Oplinger picked up a double. On the mound, Oplinger also threw all nine innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Freeman (8-7) matches up with the Parkston Mudcats on the road on Friday, July 7, while Menno (0-11) hosts Crofton on Sunday, July 9.

Colome 3, Wessington Springs 0, in Wessington Springs: Joey Cole hurled a complete-game, three-hit shutout for Colome as the Chaos downed Wessington Springs in Pony Hills League action Thursday. Cole fanned 10 batters and walked three, while also picking up two hits at the plate, including a double. Carter Brickman had three hits in the win, and Riley Orel had two. For Wessington Springs, Parker DeJean took the loss, going six innings and surrendering three runs on 10 hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, though he accounted for one of the three Owls’ hits with his double. Both teams play next on Sunday, July 9, as Colome (4-8) hosts Plankinton, while Wessington Springs (6-6) is on the road against Four Corners.

Other scores

Flandreau 5, Dell Rapids PBR 1