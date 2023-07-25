Amateur baseball roundup for July 24: Wessington Springs locks up state spot in offensive shootout

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. -- A nine-run fifth inning for Wessington Springs helped power the Owls to the Class B state amateur baseball tournament with a 14-12 win over the Plankinton Bankers on Monday night.

Wessington Springs led 11-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning before the Bankers then scored 11 runs over the next two innings, trimming the lead to 13-12 after seven frames. The Owls had a 17-13 edge in hits and benefitted from seven Bankers errors.

For Springs, Tyson Lien had three RBIs, two hits and three runs scored, while Terrek Butterfield had three hits and Cade Mohling had three runs scored, two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Dalton Mogck threw 5 2/3 innings pitched with six hits and six runs (zero earned), while Butterfield and Parker DeJean helped close the door in relief over the final three-plus innings.

Drew Gerlach had three RBIs and two hits, while Thomas Stange had three hits and four RBIs, with two runs scored. Ryland DeVries finished as the losing pitcher with 5 1/3 innings, 13 hits and 11 runs (eight earned) allowed.

With the loss, Plankinton comes back at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and will face Chamberlain for the last spot in District 3B to head to Mitchell for the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dimock/Emery 3, Parkston Devil Rays 0

PARKSTON, S.D. -- Phil Johnson pitched a shutout to put Dimock/Emery in the win column at the District 5B amateur baseball tournament with a 3-0 win over the Parkston Devil Rays on Monday night at The Pond.

Johnson threw nine innings with four hits allowed, five strikeouts and zero walks. Drew Kitchens had two of the team’s six hits and scored twice for the Raptors, while Peyton Nash drove in a pair of runs, and Parker Bollinger also added an RBI for D/E.

Ty Neugebauer went the distance for Parkston, throwing eight innings and allowing six hits, three runs (one earned) and striking out four.

Dimock/Emery advances to Tuesday’s game against Mount Vernon, with the winner claiming a spot in the Class B state tournament. The Devil Rays, now 0-2 in the tournament, will face elimination on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. against Corsica/Stickney.

Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica/Stickney 2

PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Parkston Mudcats scored in six of the nine innings on Monday night to advance in the District 5B amateur tournament with a 13-2 win over Corsica/Stickney.

The Mudcats outhit the Horned Frogs with a 16-5 advantage, with Matt Malloy, Jeff Harris and Luke Bormann each picking up three hits apiece. Bormann drove in four runs and Cole Knippling and Dan Bonte each drove two RBIs. Nate Doering was the winning pitcher with seven innings pitched, five hits and two runs allowed with six strikeouts.

For the Frogs, Luke Bamberg and Blake Moke each drove in a run. Brendan Wentland was the losing pitcher with 3 1/3 innings pitched, eight hits and seven runs allowed and five walks issued. Caleb Crist threw the final 5 2/3 innings pitched with four strikeouts and six runs allowed.

The Mudcats will now face Platte for a trip to the state tournament at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at The Pond. Corsica/Stickney will now face the Parkston Devil Rays in an elimination game at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.